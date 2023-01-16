 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Winston-Salem Journal)   Carolina vandals have gone from shooting out transformers to... destroying the broadcast towers for the Triad region's oldest sports & newsradio station   (journalnow.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Radio, Stu Epperson Jr., radio towers, Broadcasting, Antenna, couple band-aid solutions, AM broadcasting, Winston-Salem's oldest radio station  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2023 at 5:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do you mean the Research Triangle?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was an AM Christian preacher station.

I gotta admit I'm morally conflicted about this one.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Truth Broadcasting acquired WSJS from Curtis Media Group last year.

Hey, I wondered what happened to FarkTV.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's gonna be some tin foil MAGA hat who was convinced the government was using those towers to beam satanic messages into his head or something.

Bet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MrBallou: It was an AM Christian preacher station.

I gotta admit I'm morally conflicted about this one.


Oh, well then the likelihood of self inflicted is pretty damn high.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Do you mean the Research Triangle?


The Triad area is Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point. RTP is between Durham and Raleigh.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: cretinbob: Do you mean the Research Triangle?

The Triad area is Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point. RTP is between Durham and Raleigh.


OK.
Duke sucks.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you look at the surrounding area, there's some very nice homes around it. Some valuable land there. Wouldn't be surprised if an out of state developer makes an offer for the property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sound like someone needs to bring some order to that triad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What interest would the Chinese mob have in the Carolinas?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well the civil war has begun with this and the Republican that paid 4 guys to shoot up houses. They are already committing 2 mass murders a day, so many that we don't even hear about 95% of them. Meanwhile Democrats like the NY governor are trying to please Republicans by appointing them to important positions.

We are f*cked.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
insurance.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
submitter misspelled 'terrorist'
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.