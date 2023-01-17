 Skip to content
(CBC)   There was a time in Canada's history when instead of sending your kids to school on a train, they sent the school to the kids on a train   (cbc.ca) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the possibility of hot teacher locomotive engineers exists?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Learned something that didn't make me want to shut down the internet or poke my own eyes out  Thanks Subby
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canada shouldn't be bragging about the history of its schools.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Helena, Montana suffered a devastating earthquake which destroyed many structures including its brand-new high school. Students, including my grandmother, spent the next few years going to school in rail cars lined up alongside the local college.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once had an online gaming buddy from Saskatoon. Y'all should have built WAAAAY more school trains, IMHO.
 
