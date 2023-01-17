 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Confused by its surroundings, ai infant stops at construction site, waiting for adult to help. Witnesses says this happens waymo than anyone expected   (kron4.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ai infant? Did it immediately start trying to espouse the value of crypto and the virtues of hardware wallets?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liz Gets Cat Called | 30 Rock
Youtube jl6xgPnan78
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I told you guys. All you've got to do to disrupt Skynet is put a few holes around.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Autonomy (2001 Remastered Version)
Youtube Q73IG-Ln0y0
 
