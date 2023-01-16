 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Is that a gas-powered homemade gun in your pants, or are you just happy to be drunk and on the subway?   (nypost.com) divider line
17
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As bad as that hunk of junk looks, it's easy to dismiss home made guns. But sometimes, home made weapons can change history :
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The gun that killed Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
whynotboth.jpeg
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was an extra on Star Trek V.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: As bad as that hunk of junk looks, it's easy to dismiss home made guns. But sometimes, home made weapons can change history :
[Fark user image 850x505]
/The gun that killed Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.


You'd almost think that not having easy access to any kind of firearm would make a murder/assassination like that rare.
Oh wait, it does.
Huh.
Well, nothing we can do about it here in the States.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That looks like it would be very uncomfortable to have in your pants.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Felons can't have weapons, but everyone can have a cane. They should take up the noble art of bartitsu rather than build steampunk pants poppers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As cops approached he said, "My name is Melvin Montoya. I have a gas-powered gun in my pants. Prepare to die."
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Private_Citizen: As bad as that hunk of junk looks, it's easy to dismiss home made guns. But sometimes, home made weapons can change history :
[Fark user image 850x505]
/The gun that killed Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

You'd almost think that not having easy access to any kind of firearm would make a murder/assassination like that rare.
Oh wait, it does.
Huh.
Well, nothing we can do about it here in the States.


Please tell me again with examples of how common assassination is in the US?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What kind of gas tho?
 
aremmes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 689x264]
That looks like it would be very uncomfortable to have in your pants.


Only if you're not brave enough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 689x264]
That looks like it would be very uncomfortable to have in your pants.


Obligatory...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: What kind of gas tho?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: What kind of gas tho?


Unleaded - obviously a Children of the Vault rifle
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: What kind of gas tho?


Fluorine.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Antonchigurh.jpeg
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Redh8t: Teddy Brosevelt: What kind of gas tho?

[Fark user image 425x318]


Wait, all this is over a BB gun?
 
