Ghost Bike Memorializing Hit-and-Run Victim at 38th and Sheridan Keeps Getting Run Over
posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 10:17 PM



TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to see anybody try to run this one over.

RIP Sweet Jenny

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My area finally got a bike lane after two years of construction on a local road turned arterial (due entirely to piss-poor NIMBY planning) and some nimrod immediately put out an old bike on the edge of their yard being ridden by a skeleton. How much of a stick in the mud do you have to be in order to get upset about having a new bike lane and sidewalk in front of your house instead of drainage ditch?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HINT HINT
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
need more bollards
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x422]


Bike lanes often lack any specific means to keep heavier vehicles out.  Additionally around here, bitumen-based roads often distort over the years; as the asphalt compressed where the heavier vehicles drive, which forces the asphalt to squish sideways, leading to it heaving at the curbs and gutters, often roughly.  When the local transportation or road maintenance department doesn't make a point of maintaining bike lanes then those lanes may be effectively unusable.

Additionally it's common here for bike lanes to end without anywhere else grade-isolated or grade-separate to go.  This is especially common as one approaches intersections, where the road widens slightly to allow a right turn lane to appear, and the bike lane simply stops.

Don't misunderstand, there are cyclists that ignore real road improvements and cause inconvenience to the bulk of the traffic on the road, but not all who ride bicycles do this, and not all roads that claim to be constructed to benefit cyclists actually work properly.

I'm much more inclined to use entirely grade-separate paths, like the paved canal paths, but unfortunately there are places where there aren't controlled intersections to cross major roads.  Makes it difficult to use these paths, particularly for children, even riding with parents.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a few blocks from where I live. I wondered what that setup was when I passed it to go to the grocery store.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image image 425x422]


Annnnd....we're off!!!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd say the decoy bike is working perfectly.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"People go up onto the curb. People are driving very fast. A lot of people are on their phones," Elliott says, adding that he believes the City of Denver should add arrows to the lanes and ban right turns on red at this particular intersection.

Or, maybe, shoot people who are driving distracted.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "People go up onto the curb. People are driving very fast. A lot of people are on their phones," Elliott says, adding that he believes the City of Denver should add arrows to the lanes and ban right turns on red at this particular intersection.

Or, maybe, shoot people who are driving distracted.


Larry Niven had a set of short stories set in a future of 16 billion, were the need for transplant organs is so high that the death penalty is applied even for minor traffic infractions.

That is a little severe. But if you had to give up a kidney or cornea each time you were caught phone-driving, a few folks might stop doing that.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: This is just a few blocks from where I live. I wondered what that setup was when I passed it to go to the grocery store.


Edgewater King Soopers? Imma be spooked if we shop at the same KS.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am sooo going to hell for how much that cracked me up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sheridan is a farking racetrack along most of its length. This:

"But with just grainy camera images of the two cars that sped through the red light that night"

...is completely normal anymore.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If this is keeps happening, it's the road design and they need to do some engineering improvements.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'd like to see anybody try to run this one over.

RIP Sweet Jenny

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


I uh, how did..who is Jenny? And how did she get that high up on a bald faced pine? If it's a friend that died from a car hit, I'm sorry. But, if it's a bike that got knocked up 30' on a tree, I'm impressed!
 
