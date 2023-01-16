 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Maine winters + Hurricane + Snowcane   (wmtw.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that what a blizzard significant enough to be known as the "Blizzard of $YEAR" for?

Like the Blizzard of '78.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the sto4m isn't getting a hurricane designation, does the weather channel get free naming rights?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These aren't unheard of storms. And they can be impressive when they hit landfall.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*laughs in Canadian*
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what does it equal?
Fark user image
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: But what does it equal?
[Fark user image image 547x53]


= Maine winters + (Hurri + Snow)cane

HTH!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship them milk and bread!!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, storms of this nature at this time of year are very rare.

Maine just needs to be patient and trust the process.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is/was not even remotely scary.  I'm in coastal New England.  Yesterday was windy, but like just normal wind that's annoying and it's been alternating snow/sleet/freezing rain for the last 12-18 hours. On land, this didn't even feel like a storm.  Just the winter equivalent of a rainy day -- so a mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain depending on where you were.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She don't lie
She don't lie
She don't lie
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is a hurricane name it would be Arlene.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Betep
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: Isn't that what a blizzard significant enough to be known as the "Blizzard of $YEAR" for?

Like the Blizzard of '78.


Blizzard of 78 was a cyclonic event. Dumped snow on most places but for 1/2 a day, Cape Cod was in the 'eye'. Sunny with extreme high tides.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tentacle: *laughs in Canadian*


But this has never, ever happened before!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: She don't lie
She don't lie
She don't lie

propane....
 
clawsoon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Herman Cain?  Michael Caine?  Patrick Kane?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We don't actually get that much snow anymore in southern Maine

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
