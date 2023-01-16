 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Can you still call it a gutter ball when you don't even hit the gutter until after you've hit the overhead sprinkler?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MARK IT ZERO!!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: MARK IT ZERO!!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Waiting for the copycat attempts!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why bowlers cannot have nice things?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that the first time she's ever held a bowling ball?
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why you don't take shotputters bowling.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
documentary now s03e07 Any Given Saturday Afternoon
Youtube 52cNCljvMoY
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call shenanigans.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's not getting her rental shoe deposit back.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Misleading headline - it hit the sprinkler, then went straight into the gutter.  I want my money back.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She drives, too.

Buckle up
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it. Sometimes you just get so used to handling small balls that you forget you can choose to size up from time to time.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet if she aimed for the sprinkler, she would have made a strike.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously she's not a golfer.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still not as embarrassing as this:

A two-person 7-10 split trick shot.
Youtube AHHR6-dGBJw
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christ, was she using a 5lb ball or is she just that strong? I don't know if I could manage that if I tried.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: I bet if she aimed for the sprinkler, she would have made a strike.


I bet if she aimed for the sprinkler, she would have taken out the soft pretzel machine.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fortunately there are gutters for the water to flow into, so no harm right?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That, and a bunch of others, in a compilation of bowling fails:

Bowling fails compilation | funny bowling fails | WidoFails
Youtube refpmfBNc5s
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*deadpan face and tone* "Your release was a little late..."
 
peachpicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just stopped in to see what condition my sprinkler system was in...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
