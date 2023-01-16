 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   This little piggy went to market. This little piggy can't come home   (cbs12.com) divider line
8
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fine swine wish iat were mine
 
gyorg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kinda amusing.  A bunch of farmers who all knew what was up never would have guessed that someone would want the animal alive and so forgot to post the "it comes as meat" rules anywhere.

Granted they didn't take the folks money so it's not exactly 'their' pig.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being against eating meat is nothing, opposing eating plants too is where the true innovation lies.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"They wouldn't take our credit card and they told us it was a state law that she had to be slaughtered," said Weinberger.

That's Woke Florida for you.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know a guy they should call.

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The process is they raise the animals for food consumption," said Chouris. "So to change the rules just because someone wants to take an animal home is not ethical, these children are being taught how to follow rules."

The pig MUST die! CONSUME! Follow all rules. Do not question authority. Do not learn sympathy. 'Ethics' must be taught to the children.
 
