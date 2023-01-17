 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Police investigating two-car accident with both cars flipped to the same direction, reportedly not even mad, that's amazing   (kob.com) divider line
3
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty amazed that no one was seriously injured in an accident that flipped 2 cars.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We just want answers," said Chief Harold Medina.  "You know, scientific answers.  We want to know how this happened."
 
jsmilky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a two-fer
 
