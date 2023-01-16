 Skip to content
(MSN)   Oh hell nah washes up on Texas beach   (msn.com) divider line
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where are Earl and Val????
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Most normal fish in Ohio.
 
emtwo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eel slime is weird stuff.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oarfish or beefy eel.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just think they're neat.
 
raygundan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you tell the "oh hell nah" from the regular Texas?  Does it have a power grid that works?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like a snapper eel. Hard to tell though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Looks like a snapper eel. Hard to tell though.

[Fark user image image 425x282]


That's a vagina-mouthed penis fish right there.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emtwo: [Fark user image image 648x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The coliform count in the water there is more scary than any of the fishes or nopes
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's my new dick pic
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
but Suzanne Choate Arceneaux was curious to find out what it was so she shared a photo on Facebook.

I didn't know Suzanne's came in different species.
 
