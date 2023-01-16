 Skip to content
(SFGate)   If you think this years California floods are bad, you shoulda been here in1862   (sfgate.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One hundred and sixty years ago, the biggest flood in modern history wiped out California: 4,000 dead, one-third of all property destroyed, a quarter of the state's 800,000 cattle drowned or starved.

Now I don't have to tell you good folks what's been happening in our beloved little town. Sheriff murdered, crops burned, stores looted, people stampeded, and cattle raped. The time has come to act, and act fast. I'm leaving.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We should evacuate the coastal and low lying areas to safe zones.  Like the rocky mountains.  Permanently.
 
Explodo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ould evacuate the coastal and low lying areas to safe zones. Like the rocky mountai


No thanks...we don't want them.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just move to the Cascades
 
Calico_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A man named L.H. Powell recalled his journey from San Jose to San Francisco. It took 36 hours to navigate the sodden roads. As he went, he saw bodies floating past him in the swollen creeks. He stopped, he said, to retrieve the body of a boy and leave it where his parents might find him."


Classy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my ancestors had a sawmill in the Santa Cruz mountains that got washed away that year. I wonder if it was caused by the same storm that flooded the valleys?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, try being of smelling distance of Fresno in this weather.
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Dollop did a good summary of this flood in one of their podcasts. The stories of the Central Valley turning into a 300 mile long lake are pretty wild.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Save as much of that water as you can.
 
