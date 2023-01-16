 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I'm ready for the atheist future   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good lord I don't know where to begin on this one.
Milk shot out of my nose, and I wasn't drinking milk.

What the hell is this?
 
Leper Pariah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't this the whole basis for the Smells Like Teen Spirit video?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All those kids flailing about and this is still only 'mosh pit adjacent'
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day. I live my life by the simple philosophy of, "don't be a dick," I have yet to meet a funngelical who can pull that off.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Account is obvious satire, still funny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is someone upset that those kids have outgrown sitting in his lap to watch Veggie Tales?
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day. I live my life by the simple philosophy of, "don't be a dick," I have yet to meet a funngelical who can pull that off.


Preach!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was hiatting anyone else there. Wait till they see a Rage concert (or, you know, footage from one 25 years ago).
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day. I live my life by the simple philosophy of, "don't be a dick," I have yet to meet a funngelical who can pull that off.


+1
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like a lot of people having fun and no one judging or getting hurt. *shudder*
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Considering this is the future the Nat Cs want, I'll take the mosh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

McCaesar: Looks like a lot of people having fun and no one judging or getting hurt. *shudder*


there's yer problem right there!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day.


FARK is not your personal erotic adventure site
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least they know how to party.
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We maaaaaay just be confusing atheist with anarchists/nihilists.

Say what you want about atheism, at least it's an ethos.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They seem to be getting a lot of aerobic exercise. How is that bad?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Better than the future the fundiea want
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, this is.

Dogtooth - Dance Scene
Youtube Xd1FvQY61Ko
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day. I live my life by the simple philosophy of, "don't be a dick," I have yet to meet a funngelical who can pull that off.


I fight every day not to be a dick.  I don't always win.  :D
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a sciatic nerve treatment class.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine John Lennon still alive...
John Lennon - Imagine (Remastered 2020)
Youtube EcPsB6PwaiE
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to destroy everything christers cherish.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THIS IS THE FUTURE ATHEISTS WANT
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The grift must flow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dinkledort: We maaaaaay just be confusing atheist with anarchists/nihilists.

Say what you want about atheism, at least it's an ethos.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: The grift must flow.

[Fark user image 850x320]


Duh. Satire.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As for the christianists:

Pastor Alex
Special Prayer only $100. DM me for details.

That's 20 all ages shows...back in the day.

One guy's hat reads "Age of Apocalypse" so maybe this was a church event. Does look kind of like a church functional hall

/PastorAlex is satire
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dinkledort: We maaaaaay just be confusing atheist with anarchists/nihilists.

Say what you want about atheism, at least it's an ethos.


As an absurdist I abhor nilhism
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like this?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The future that athiests want
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Carl Douglas Kung Fu Fighting (Original Music Video)
Youtube bmfudW7rbG0
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's kind of funny that the founders really believed Christianity would eventually die out in their enlightened new country
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weird, my satire bells didn't go off, confirmation bais can be something that gets us all I guess. I retract my statement about his morals, he's probably a decent guy who has a sense of humor, the rest of it still stands.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Atheists Don't Have No Songs - Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers feat. Edie Brickell
Youtube xmwAD7nHqaY
 
peachpicker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THIS IS THE FUTURE ATHEISTS WANT

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That wasnt Ozzy singing
FAIL
 
Double_B
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Benny Hinn does it better.

https://youtu.be/5lvU-DislkI
 
jst3p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am conviced that the Rapture already happend and non of them were worthy.


/not really, it's all bullshiat.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What is that, the COVID version of a mosh pit?

"Six feet, people! Six feet!"
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: swaniefrmreddeer: I'll put my atheistic morals up again that asshole's bronze age depravity any day.

FARK is not your personal erotic adventure site


But it IS mine. Please proceed, mikaloyd.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
late 70's Boston The Channel Club Black Flag with Henry Rollins, back country boy in the big city looking for a band to see.  It was an eye opening experience.  Back flips off the stage in combat boots and guys washing blood off themselves in the bathroom hooting about how much fun they are having.  These people have no idea what atheists are.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No one posted any services with snake charmers and people speaking in tongues or any of the other nut jobby stuff religious cults do?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Good lord I don't know where to begin on this one.
Milk shot out of my nose, and I wasn't drinking milk.

What the hell is this?


Bad music at a college campus show?  Sounds like some real battle of the bands level crap.

LOL, they must actually believe that rock music is the root cause of juvenile delinquency.  What is this, 1953?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what that is. It's not a mosh pit though
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


