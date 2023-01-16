 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Public defender with no ties to Russian oligarchy, suspiciously falls from balcony in Mexico. International investigation underway   (ktla.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there a scabbard with DNA?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If anyone needs a godundme it's an attorney from Orange County.
 
docilej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
American & vacationing in Mexico? That guy had a death wish.
 
Binx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: If anyone needs a godundme it's an attorney from Orange County.


I can't wait until I die so someone can make a gofundme.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Public defenders make notoriously little.

And they don't normally have international enemies.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not an ice axe?
Someone is off their game.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My guess is that the resort was overbooked and a Russian oligarch had originally reserved the room.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
no way
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pissed off former client?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
