(MSN)   Was the Idaho murder suspect leaving the knife sheath that was found to have his DNA on it at the murder scene a clumsy mistake, or was it a 10-Dimensional chess move on his part?   (msn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because he's an idiot.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares, prison forever if he is convicted.  Let him do is research there.  He can be Dr. Inmate # 873052
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the most knowledgeable person can't stack up on adrenaline, if they've never experienced it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dexter, he ain't.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I could have your DNA," Wilson said, motioning to co-host, Holly Willoughby. "Your DNA is on me. I could go wherever I wanted to go in the next hour and your DNA would be where I go to.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police can make all the mistakes in the world. Criminals only need to make one...."
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this sheath had his Dad's DNA on it, so the writer of the article thinks is was a "clever" move, cause DNA travels with you. So what, he was trying to frame his dad? I don't get what is so "clever" about this. Seems dumb and lazy.

<insert clever-girl meme here>
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's because he's an idiot.


Even if he did plant it, I see no way it could exculpate him even in theory. "Your honor, the sheath was from a K-Bar, but my examiner clearly states the wounds were caused by an (insert big ass knife/sword of your choice here). Checkmate."
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah, the classic "my client is smart, therefore he would not do dumb stuff, therefore any dumb stuff must not have been him, therefore any evidence as a result of doing dumb stuff is actually them being framed " defense 🙄
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"

fark yes.

I had a professor in law school who handled several appeals for Gacy as well as 2 other other serial killers. He talked about it all the time. I remember him saying successful serial killers almost always have a years long progression of petty criminal acts. He said these are less "getting a taste for it" and more learning how to not get caught. He said they would have happily committed murders much earlier if they thought they could get away w it. He said one of them told him that as a peeping tom he learned to never have anything loose in his pockets bc he was startled once and lost a pack of cigarettes w his fingerprints on it as he ran. The killer said that's when he started making a mental checklist bc he knew he was going to kill someone. That stuck with me

I'm going to guess Mr Smartypants here thought he could skip the minors and go right to the show.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"

Given how many cops are criminology students, and given how frequently incompetent they are ... I'm gonna say "Yes." Yes he would have made such a basic error.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people think they are a lot more clever than they really are.

Some people are actually that cleaver and end up overthinking things.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An 8" KABAR is kinda awkward to draw with the sheath on your belt, and sticks out like a sore thumb, visually. He probably carried the sheathed knife loose in a coat pocket and stuck the sheath in his pocket after drawing the knife, and he dropped it accidently. There is a reason they sell replacement sheaths. It's easy to forget where you left it.
 
eadwacer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Commit murder
2. Get caught
3. Death Sentence
4. write book
5. Profit!!
 
TheLoneDigit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Academics get caught being dumbasses all the time. No group is immune.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Even the most knowledgeable person can't stack up on adrenaline, if they've never experienced it.


Absolutely. He was probably shaking, sweaty, not thinking clearly, and all of his plans immediately went down the shiatter.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said one of them told him that as a peeping tom he learned to never have anything loose in his pockets bc he was startled once and lost a pack of cigarettes w his fingerprints on it as he ran. The killer said that's when he started making a mental checklist bc he knew he was going to kill someone."

That guy is proof that some people really should commit suicide.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: So this sheath had his Dad's DNA on it, so the writer of the article thinks is was a "clever" move, cause DNA travels with you. So what, he was trying to frame his dad? I don't get what is so "clever" about this. Seems dumb and lazy.

<insert clever-girl meme here>


Yeah, the person who said that really didn't explain how it could be a clever move. Unless he meant it was a clever way to frame someone who would make a good suspect. Which, seems like a stretch.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all well and good to talk about theory then watch your theory get curb-stomped by application.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: cretinbob: It's because he's an idiot.

Even if he did plant it, I see no way it could exculpate him even in theory. "Your honor, the sheath was from a K-Bar, but my examiner clearly states the wounds were caused by an (insert big ass knife/sword of your choice here). Checkmate."


I think (and I'm just basing this on the only way that statement makes any sense) they're going to try to defend him by saying he was framed.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy isn't real and those college kids aren't guilty.

Study it up sheeple.


/s
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Even the most knowledgeable person can't stack up on adrenaline, if they've never experienced it.


Yes. And his DNA is on it. That's not a chess move.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems:

That guy is proof that some people really should commit suicide.

Username checks out
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how "intelligent" he's supposed to be.  If there is one thing Fark has taught me, it's that people committing crimes are stupid enough to leave shiat behind.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: cretinbob: It's because he's an idiot.

Even if he did plant it, I see no way it could exculpate him even in theory. "Your honor, the sheath was from a K-Bar, but my examiner clearly states the wounds were caused by an (insert big ass knife/sword of your choice here). Checkmate."


I'm not saying this is the case, but what if he had reported the knife stolen a few months before the murders. Then he could plant the sheath there and later on say that it was stolen and produce the police report. Basically, using the police as his alibi.

But most likely, he dropped it in the heat of the moment of killing 4 people.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ongbok: drewogatory: cretinbob: It's because he's an idiot.

Even if he did plant it, I see no way it could exculpate him even in theory. "Your honor, the sheath was from a K-Bar, but my examiner clearly states the wounds were caused by an (insert big ass knife/sword of your choice here). Checkmate."

I'm not saying this is the case, but what if he had reported the knife stolen a few months before the murders. Then he could plant the sheath there and later on say that it was stolen and produce the police report. Basically, using the police as his alibi.

But most likely, he dropped it in the heat of the moment of killing 4 people.


I'm too lazy to go rummage through the garage to make sure, but it's not like they have serial numbers or even that knife wounds can be pinned down more accurately than "consistent with". So planting it like a stolen gun would be spectacularly idiotic.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People that think they are always the smartest person in the room are arrogant and overly confident in their actions. He is one of those guys.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not leaving the evidence at the scene might have been even more clever.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I get the impression he is enjoying all of this attention and getting caught was part of the plan.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: So this sheath had his Dad's DNA on it, so the writer of the article thinks is was a "clever" move, cause DNA travels with you. So what, he was trying to frame his dad? I don't get what is so "clever" about this. Seems dumb and lazy.

<insert clever-girl meme here>


No, the sheath had his DNA on it.  His dad's DNA was in the system and it came up when they ran what was found on the sheath.

But either way you are correct, this "expert" never actually explained how leaving the sheath could actually have been a brilliant move.  And his example of him carrying the DNA of his host with him doesn't really apply.  He might pick up some hair or skin cells sure, but not blood.  The DNA from the sheath came from blood.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He apparently once told a girl on the first date that she had "nice birthing hips". He is a dumbass.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"

fark yes.

I had a professor in law school who handled several appeals for Gacy as well as 2 other other serial killers. He talked about it all the time. I remember him saying successful serial killers almost always have a years long progression of petty criminal acts. He said these are less "getting a taste for it" and more learning how to not get caught. He said they would have happily committed murders much earlier if they thought they could get away w it. He said one of them told him that as a peeping tom he learned to never have anything loose in his pockets bc he was startled once and lost a pack of cigarettes w his fingerprints on it as he ran. The killer said that's when he started making a mental checklist bc he knew he was going to kill someone. That stuck with me

I'm going to guess Mr Smartypants here thought he could skip the minors and go right to the show.


Maybe this wasn't his first foray, hopefully the FBI is looking at unsolved murders near where he's lived.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Wallet, keys, phone... OK, I'm ready to head out."

(a short while later)

"Aw, crap, that thing -- do I go back?"
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or he could just be guilty and not as smart as he thinks he is.  I know a lot of people who have all kinds of advanced degrees and have about as much common sense as a box of rocks.  Some really smart people do some really stupid things.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely curious as to the motivation.  Was he obsessed with one of the girls? Or did he just up an decide to kill four random people? He was stalking the house for a while. Unfortunately I don't think we'll ever know.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DHT3: "Police can make all the mistakes in the world. Criminals only need to make one...."


I keep mentioning my favorite Columbo quote: "I really pity you guys. You have to figure out how to get it perfect on your first try, with no help."
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He can argue about contact DNA but then he has to explain when and how he may have come into contact with that sheath or who having his DNA could have also had contact with that sheath.

Regarding the cell tower pings it would be helpful if his defense can actually show cell phone pings of phones in or near Pullman pinging off of a cell tower near Moscow and, even better, that they can show a cell phone ping belonging to the accused from a proven location not near the cell phone tower it pinged off of near Moscow.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only "brilliant move"™ I could see the defense trying to make is to claim somebody else planted the sheath at the scene to implicate Kuntburger. Might be a move, if they have someone else to point the finger at. And a way to explain the cuts on his hands and arms. The roommate's description. And the stalking, all the stalking. The fact his phone was either off or in a Faraday cage for two and a half hours during the time of the attack. The guilty behavior afterwards, like changing his license tag out and the headlong flight across the nation. And all the stuff we don't know about yet, like the bucket of blood they vacuumed out of this criminology geniuses car and his electronic footprint.  This moron might have had a plan percolating in his crazy head at some point, but something tweaked him and he rushed in, sloppy and stupid.  I hope he gets the Dahmer treatment.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spectacles, testicles, wallet and watch, sheath and... shiat!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gustopia: jars.traptone: Even the most knowledgeable person can't stack up on adrenaline, if they've never experienced it.

Absolutely. He was probably shaking, sweaty, not thinking clearly, and all of his plans immediately went down the shiatter.


He should have gotten into an apprenticeship program or something. Get some hands-on experience with a professional or something
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I'm going to guess Mr Smartypants here thought he could skip the minors and go right to the show.


Or, there have been a string of unexplained animal and drifter murders where he was living from about age 10 on up.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I'm genuinely curious as to the motivation.  Was he obsessed with one of the girls? Or did he just up an decide to kill four random people? He was stalking the house for a while. Unfortunately I don't think we'll ever know.


Curious too but whatever motive they give most likely isn't going to make sense to the majority of the world.  When you cross the line to murdering four people in cold blood, you've left rational thinking & being understood behind.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd think anyone who just killed 4 people is going to have a very difficult time on focusing on much beyond "time to go".
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pobodys nerfect!!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If this guy did this, I want to know why.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Acme DNA spray, 10,000 random peoples DNA in an easy to cary spray can...
 
jgilb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This guy is going to be acquitted.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?"


Man oh man, I knew so many PhD students who were highly intelligent in their extremely specialized area but lacked common sense everywhere else.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The dude Dunning-Krugered himself into pmita prison. Those bushy eyebrows are gonna be used like handle bar grips in the joint.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.