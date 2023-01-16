 Skip to content
(NYPost)   When you have to write the orbituary for the guy who murdered his entire family but you also know you really need to make some money with that Go Fund Me campaign linked to it   (nypost.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't most obits written by a family member and the small town newspaper just prints it for a fee
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Aren't most obits written by a family member and the small town newspaper just prints it for a fee


That "small town" is a cult.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, isn't an orbituary needed only when someone DIIIIEEEES INNNNN SPAAAAACE?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haight was also an excellent marksman never missing his intended target.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Aren't most obits written by a family member and the small town newspaper just prints it for a fee


That's the problem when you murder your entire family.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Religious nuts can't let a little thing like murder-suicide get in the way of a grift.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

offacue: Haight was also an excellent marksman never missing his intended target.


teamkills don't boost your k/d
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GoFundMe: funnelling cash to the biggest piece of shiat you can imagine for 12 years and counting
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the wife's family put out a statement supporting ... guns: 'This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible,'" Watts seethed.


Wow.  I guess nothing should surprise me about US conservatives' gun politics anymore, but even that is a little bit surprising.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.

[nypost.com image 850x502]


OK, but that's not Jesus.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, one good thing you could say about him is that he killed the man who murdered his family.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: GardenWeasel: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.

[nypost.com image 850x502]

OK, but that's not Jesus.


This must be evidence of the real killer. We must find this man.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
he "excelled at everything he did"

Can't argue there.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: the wife's family put out a statement supporting ... guns: 'This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible,'" Watts seethed.


Wow.  I guess nothing should surprise me about US conservatives' gun politics anymore, but even that is a little bit surprising.


The entire statement is way more derpy than that.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2023/01/read-earl-family-issues-statement-following-shooting-deaths-of-grandmother-daughter-and-5-children/

"Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life."

What the everliving fark does that even MEAN?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.

[nypost.com image 850x502]


Jesus was also the second shooter that fateful day on the grassy knoll.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: New Rising Sun: the wife's family put out a statement supporting ... guns: 'This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible,'" Watts seethed.


Wow.  I guess nothing should surprise me about US conservatives' gun politics anymore, but even that is a little bit surprising.

The entire statement is way more derpy than that.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2023/01/read-earl-family-issues-statement-following-shooting-deaths-of-grandmother-daughter-and-5-children/

"Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life."

What the everliving fark does that even MEAN?


The wife could have fought back but her guns were taken away,
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Comic Book Guy: New Rising Sun: the wife's family put out a statement supporting ... guns: 'This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible,'" Watts seethed.


Wow.  I guess nothing should surprise me about US conservatives' gun politics anymore, but even that is a little bit surprising.

The entire statement is way more derpy than that.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/2023/01/read-earl-family-issues-statement-following-shooting-deaths-of-grandmother-daughter-and-5-children/

"Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life."

What the everliving fark does that even MEAN?

The wife could have fought back but her guns were taken away,


But "all adults" would assume to mean the shooter as well, and it's also not like the mean-old gubbmint came in and left the place bereft of firearms, if the mom felt that concerned about it I'd imagine there's a gun store not that far away from her.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GardenWeasel: Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by the family bizarrely replaced Haight with Jesus in a family photo.

It's not that bizarre. I get what they are doing. The family was all killed so they put them "with Jesus" and wiped the asshole shooter out of the picture.

[Fark user image 640x378]


"doesn't it just...pop!"

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
