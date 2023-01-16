 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   104 years ago, the United States attempted to prevent Fark.com from ever happening   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Vintage, Prohibition in the United States, Temperance movement, Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Ku Klux Klan, United States Constitution, 18th Amendment, Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution, federal power  
•       •       •

1298 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They failed, but there's still time. Come with me if you want to live.

Fark user image
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Best thing to ever happen to organized crime, and I'm sure Tipper  Gore's grandma was involved.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This stupidity is what grew up "The Mob" from neighborhood grifts into Financial Paradise and made put crime families on Wall Street.
How do you like them now?
 
thy crotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
damn.  so close.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And bathtub gin became a thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Christians ruining America.

Nothing ever changes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank goodness nutjob conservatives have stopped trying to ban everything they don't like.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Federal income tax on individuals made this possible. The gov't was bankrolled on booze taxes until that happened.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.


I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... that is, if you're not in the Sheetz bathroom blowing a trucker for your next hit.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Federal income tax on individuals made this possible. The gov't was bankrolled on booze taxes until that happened.


The 16th Amendment was ratified a good ten years+ before this.
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh. Seriously thought it was a plan to prevent Floriduh from becoming a state.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
buzzkills, true to type
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t


We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t

We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.


You don't think people being not being incarcerated for something stupid like mushrooms isn't "working too well?"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t

We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.


Why?  What have you heard/seen so far?   I wondered what would happen if a state tried this.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Federal income tax on individuals made this possible. The gov't was bankrolled on booze taxes until that happened.


Not true. Thanks for trying though.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... that is, if you're not in the Sheetz bathroom blowing a trucker for your next hit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, we'd have Reddit. Which is like Fark, except huge. Like, if Reddit was a modern nuclear powered aircraft carrier, fark.com would be an inflatable dinghy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Duke was razed to the ground?
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Christians ruining America.

Nothing ever changes.


I'm sure somewhere in the Bible Belt, there are some Evangelical Christians that would LOVE to bring Prohibition back...
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Christians ruining America.

Nothing ever changes.


Back in university, I wrote a paper on the criminalization of marijuana in the United States, and it was very interesting to learn that the alcohol interests lobbied the government hard behind the scenes to criminalize marijuana because they knew it was going to be a threat to their own profits. So, while on the face of it, the pretense of how dangerous marijuana is (and the use of racism to justify the danger 🤬🤬) was presented to the public as reasoning why it should be banned, the reality is, it was largely the alcohol producers making sure that they had no real competition.

//Follow the money
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Red Shirt Blues: Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t

We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.

Why?  What have you heard/seen so far?   I wondered what would happen if a state tried this.


The whole deal was you can have personal use amounts of drugs. You're suppose to get a ticket or something and eventually go into rehab and straighten yourself out. Except nobody is going into rehab. It has added to the homeless problem here and attracted people who just want to do their drugs in an area where they can steal shiat to pay for their drugs and has a lot of social services that will feed them etc.  The supply side of the equation was not addressed so you have lead being slung all over Portland from the gangs fighting over territory. Add covid in and the cops pulling back on all enforcement and you have a mess.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Bukharin: Federal income tax on individuals made this possible. The gov't was bankrolled on booze taxes until that happened.

Not true. Thanks for trying though.


Indeed. I had it backwards. Prohibition caused income tax reliance.

https://www.pbs.org/kenburns/prohibition/unintended-consequences/
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Red Shirt Blues: Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t

We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.

Why?  What have you heard/seen so far?   I wondered what would happen if a state tried this.


I don't really know how it's working out, whether there's a correlation or whether it's a combo of things.  People tend to try to link things, like "Well, you decriminalized these drugs, and now look at things!" whether they're related or not.  Rents are up, crime has changed, and so on, but people think if they see someone making the link on a news report, that it must be so.  You could as well say, "They decriminalized drugs, and now unemployment is down and nobody wants to work anymore because the rents are too high!"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.


Actually, from a health perspective, it worked amazingly well.  People in 1800s America drank in ways that would make your image of Russian alcoholics look like teetotalers.*  And what they drank was rancid shiat - people gleefully drank stuff that had big warnings it would make you go blind, even seeking that crap out for the extra fission of self-harm.  Despite the common image, most people did not become 24/7 alcohol sponges after Prohibition started - many were already that to begin with.  Most people actually did stop drinking - or at least significantly reduced their intake to levels we would associate with frats gone wild - because it was more complicated to stay permanently soused than they were willing to put up with.  And people getting a taste for Canadian and European smuggled booze pushed American suppliers to not just slap a label on wood alcohol and call it a day, making booze less blindness-inducing.  The criminal and political fallout was very much not a good thing, but if the War on Drugs worked like Prohibition did, we would have more violent gangs, but greatly reduced drug usage statistics.  We have the former, but not the latter

[Standard disclaimer that the process was stupid legally and politically]

*  Every household was allowed under Prohibition to make 200 gallons of hootch a year.  Now, not every household could, but realize that producing 200 gallons was seen as a massive reduction in household consumption.  If a single domicile downed 200 gallons in a year today, they would be seen as virtually suicidal, but that was seen as almost Mormonism at the time, which should give you an idea of how bad the alcohol problem was in the fin de sicle period.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... that is, if you're not in the Sheetz bathroom blowing a trucker for your next hit.


What if they're blowing a trucker just for the joy of it?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Dr Jack Badofsky: Red Shirt Blues: Catsaregreen: DuneClimber: That prohibition worked about as well as our current prohibition on drugs.

I'll make a deal with you. You can start taking your favorite hardcore drug - meth, fentanyl, coke, heroin, whatever - and we'll have an intelligent conversation over this in 6 months ... t

We are trying this in Oregon. I live in Portland and I don't think it is working out too well.

Why?  What have you heard/seen so far?   I wondered what would happen if a state tried this.

I don't really know how it's working out, whether there's a correlation or whether it's a combo of things.  People tend to try to link things, like "Well, you decriminalized these drugs, and now look at things!" whether they're related or not.  Rents are up, crime has changed, and so on, but people think if they see someone making the link on a news report, that it must be so.  You could as well say, "They decriminalized drugs, and now unemployment is down and nobody wants to work anymore because the rents are too high!"


It's not the rents that are high...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.