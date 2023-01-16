 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Hotel guest 'scared' after spotting £41 charge for opening the mini fridge. OPENING IT, and not touching anything   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$50 for opening the fridge.

Sounds like someone is begging for some random vandalism around the hotel.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing this was Las Vegas, as my hotel room fridge there had a similar warning about pressure sensors on it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really about the hotel not wanting people to store their own sh*t in the fridge, but it's a stupid policy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I stay at "fancy" hotels (the kind with minibars) I will usually ask at check in if it's permissible to stow my water bottle in the mini fridge. I guess I'll need to start phrasing that question differently.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can afford to stay at a hotel that has a mini-bar, quit whining.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stayed at one with a pressure sensor under each snack. Nothing frustrates me more because now I can't even move them if, God forbid, I want to put something in the dang desk.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hotel I stayed at caught fire, and a light came on next to a coin slot in the wall that said "For sprinkler activation  please insert 25 cents per minute."
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.


I'm guessing that quickly gets worked around by people pissing in the sink and heeling it down the shower drain.

/or worse yet people just pissing and shiating on the carpet as an FU to the hotel
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fell for that at Disney a few decades ago.  Had a great time, though.

Company paid for it.  It was sorta embarrassing.  My saving grace was that my boss helped me drink all of those "complementary" Lowenbraus and tiny Courvoisiers.  He had no clue either.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I would travel with my boss one of the first stops he'd make once we got settled was to get a bottle of Scotch and a bag of snacks from a local grocery store.

It was just easier and cheaper.

The only time he didn't do this was in Las Vegas.  "This town fills you with booze and food in an attempt to drain your wallet.  There's no sense in paying for what they'll give to you for nearly free."
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.


That's the sort of policy that could end up causing an "outside of intended use" of the bathroom sink.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.


What if you use the shower and heel or down the drain?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, as the Guide so helpfully puts it:

The fabulously beautiful planet Bethselamin is now so worried about the cumulative erosion by ten billion visiting tourists a year that any net imbalance between the amount you eat and the amount you excrete while on the planet is surgically removed from your body weight when you leave: so every time you go to the lavatory there it is vitally important to get a receipt.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, here is woke culture when it graduates from higher learning centers.

"scared"

Yes. Sure.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: Stayed at one with a pressure sensor under each snack. Nothing frustrates me more because now I can't even move them if, God forbid, I want to put something in the dang desk.


So the only way that you can buy the food is without being able to read the federally required information on the snack containers?  That should be illegal.

/coming up, putting the ingredients list on the inside of the container
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh,it is BS but it was well signed.

My favourite was a hotel I stayed at had a bottle of water on the dresser, an ordinary cheap bottle of water, the kind of thing hotels give out for free all the time. It had a bar coaster type slip of paper under it said the fee to drink it.

Even the hotel people understood that was awful and when people who took it (this was a work thing so I know plenty of people there) complained the hotel immediately dropped the charge.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who uses the stocked fridge?  You stop on the way in to grab the snacks for your stay.  Not only are there not enough snacks I like but I'm not paying 5x the price because I was to lazy to stop and get what I like at the convenience store that's almost always next door to a hotel.

I imagine the charge is there because most people clear out that fridge and load up their own crap ruining what was in there.

Have not seen a stocked hotel fridge in 20 years.... I usually stay in cheap efficient places because I'm not planning on being in the room longer than it takes to sleep, shower and poop.   As long as it's clean I'm happy.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyFark: Ladies and gentlemen, here is woke culture when it graduates from higher learning centers.

"scared"

Yes. Sure.


Wat
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyFark: Ladies and gentlemen, here is woke culture when it graduates from higher learning centers.


Unlike you, who graduated from nowhere.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: Tomahawk513: Stayed at one with a pressure sensor under each snack. Nothing frustrates me more because now I can't even move them if, God forbid, I want to put something in the dang desk.

So the only way that you can buy the food is without being able to read the federally required information on the snack containers?  That should be illegal.

/coming up, putting the ingredients list on the inside of the container


My guess is they have a menu somewhere that has all the nutritional data. If you call up the front desk they should also be able to correct the fees for you.

From the few times I used the minibar, at checkout they asked if I used it and what I said I took agreed with their list and we moved on. I suspect if I said something different, they would have sent an employee to check it.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just call them, and they'll bring one up for personal use."

Anything I could fit in it that tiny little fridge will be gone by the time it's finally able to cool something, assuming I haven't long-since checked out.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get charged if you unplug the fridge first?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: JohnnyFark: Ladies and gentlemen, here is woke culture when it graduates from higher learning centers.

"scared"

Yes. Sure.

Wat


If you're sensitive enough to be able to recognize something you're so sensitive that you'll be scared by a Suprise $41 charge.  I think

/I should not be suprised by the idiots' connection between racism and manliness.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) Ask them to remove all the booze. Get a receipt for the normal stock list and what they removed. If they can't do that....The need to seal it and bring you the mini fridge that was advertised.
B) Tell them you have medical necessity for refrigerate equipment. (could just be a chill pack for your back, sinus mask, insulin, etc)

A lot of tourist boards in vacation states can really crack down on the owners if they advertise things like "mini fridge in the room" "AC" "Hot Water" etc.
And again...the key word is "medical necessity" for a mini fridge.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fancy minibars has sensors on the location of each item, so if you remove it to add in your water but put it back later, you get charged.  More like a self serve vending machine than a fridge.  They also don't have to rely on the underpaid maid to keep inventory of the item in each room and and report it as a billed item.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: Tomahawk513: Stayed at one with a pressure sensor under each snack. Nothing frustrates me more because now I can't even move them if, God forbid, I want to put something in the dang desk.

So the only way that you can buy the food is without being able to read the federally required information on the snack containers?  That should be illegal.

/coming up, putting the ingredients list on the inside of the container


media-amazon.comView Full Size

What?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.


Reminds me of a time I went into a gas station to pre-pay for fuel. I had just given the cashier my phone number to see if I had any grocery rewards to use for a discount when a guy ran in and asked where the restroom was.

The cashier said to me "It's thirty cents per gallon, do you want to go ahead and use it?", and the guy says "Yeah, I don't think I'll need more than a nickel".
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.


Do they, uh, monitor the tank as well? Just curious.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Who uses the stocked fridge?  You stop on the way in to grab the snacks for your stay.  Not only are there not enough snacks I like but I'm not paying 5x the price because I was to lazy to stop and get what I like at the convenience store that's almost always next door to a hotel.

I imagine the charge is there because most people clear out that fridge and load up their own crap ruining what was in there.

Have not seen a stocked hotel fridge in 20 years.... I usually stay in cheap efficient places because I'm not planning on being in the room longer than it takes to sleep, shower and poop.   As long as it's clean I'm happy.


Have done it on expense account when I've been in a cab/uber, its late and there is not much there.  Not so much on my personal travels as I don't make meetings run way to late or dream up stupid work at the last minute.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: So the only way that you can buy the food is without being able to read the federally required information on the snack containers?


If you're eating the crappy snack food in a hotel room I doubt you give a damn about nutritional values.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I hate the hotel room mini-bar, because like, every time I stay at a hotel I convince myself that I can take items from the fridge and then replace them before they can charge me, but that sh*t isn't easy to replace. Hi, do you sell Coke in a glass harmonica? Do you have individually-wrapped cashews?"

/alright
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be worried if on vacation with the kiddos because I have a habit of opening the fridge to look inside(would have to maintain self control if I saw a sign like that) but the kids? Yeah, they would clean it out.
 
xevian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally they don't have sensors on the outside, but they do have pressure sensors on the pads the product is sitting on, so they know if you've placed something in it. I have yet to come across one with pressure sensor on the outside. While it makes sense to deter people from using it for non-related things, it is an asshole move to charge 41q for simply opening it and taking a look.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: The fancy minibars has sensors on the location of each item, so if you remove it to add in your water but put it back later, you get charged.  More like a self serve vending machine than a fridge.  They also don't have to rely on the underpaid maid to keep inventory of the item in each room and and report it as a billed item.


Apply directly to the power cord and front sensor panel. But isolate the target first by unplugging.
I learned that the hard way messing around with tesla's coils when I was 8.
Hey....I it make a fastinating sound if I jump an arc to the radio's antenna.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe they have to sanitize the contents if someone has had their hands in there? However, this is kinda sleezy if someone has the need to store insulin, breast milk, etc...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have only stayed in a hotel fancy enough to have a mini bar, etc once, on my wedding night.  I was appalled to see that this expensive hotel also charged for a bag of potato chips.

I was young and innocent.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also....children can be staying in adjoining rooms. It's a big illegal thing to have a stocked mini bar availble to underaged kids. They're legally obligated to remove the booze on request if they advertised in-room 'mini fridge'. (and either remove the entire thing and supply you with an empty one for your insulin, breast milk, back gell pack....etc)
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.

What if you use the shower and heel or down the drain?


That's called the Waffle Stomp.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No doubt they have people gaming the system by watering the booze and screwing the caps back on.  Then the next resident "notices" and isn't believed, and then it's just a shiat show of who to believe.

These kind of upcharges aren't much different than paying stupid amounts for drinks in restaurants.  It covers the cost of that cheap chicken parm you ordered, it all works out.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have heard this before. Never, ever touch the fridge. The problem is that people can't resist looking in places that they should not go. Curiosity  costs.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do hotels still have mini bars? I mean, I guess some still do, but I've never stayed in one that did. I've stayed in everything from $600/night to $45/night hotels and motels, and everything in between. I feel like the cost of trying to detect/prevent/counter people who would try to sneak stuff, or unwrap it, then put the empty container back, keeping it restocked, full inventory every day, etc. just wasn't worth even the exorbitant charges for the items.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

daffy: I have heard this before. Never, ever touch the fridge. The problem is that people can't resist looking in places that they should not go. Curiosity  costs.


I could tell you where every item I purchased or made is in my fridge and freezer.

I still open it a dozen times a day just to look for something. I don't know why. I'd go broke if I had to pay $50 every time I opened my fridge.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're traveling and want a fridge, tell the front desk you're diabetic and need a fridge to store your insulin.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i would open it to look. i would also break your nose for charging me for that. try me.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Note to self: Bring a piece of duct tape to hotels in the future. Charging people for opening the damn fridge is dumb and bound to lead to accidental charges to people who don't read and memorize all the signage in their hotel rooms. That said, I have stayed in a lot of hotels and I have never seen this variety of chicanery before.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JessieL: Albert911emt: Notice: Toilets are monitored. Deposits of urine up to 8 ounces - $2.00...above 8 ounces - $5.00.  Deposits of feces up to 1/2 pound - $5.00....above 1/2 pound - $10.00.

Reminds me of a time I went into a gas station to pre-pay for fuel. I had just given the cashier my phone number to see if I had any grocery rewards to use for a discount when a guy ran in and asked where the restroom was.

The cashier said to me "It's thirty cents per gallon, do you want to go ahead and use it?", and the guy says "Yeah, I don't think I'll need more than a nickel".


Ha!
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I have only stayed in a hotel fancy enough to have a mini bar, etc once, on my wedding night.  I was appalled to see that this expensive hotel also charged for a bag of potato chips.

I was young and innocent.


It's hilarious how it's the fancy/expensive hotels that pull the nickle and dime bullshiat like these mini fridges, charging for internet access, wanting $50 for breakfast, etc.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Note to self: Bring a piece of duct tape to hotels in the future. Charging people for opening the damn fridge is dumb and bound to lead to accidental charges to people who don't read and memorize all the signage in their hotel rooms. That said, I have stayed in a lot of hotels and I have never seen this variety of chicanery before.


Hah, sucker!  There's a £42 duct tape fee!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
