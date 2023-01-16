 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Three individuals who might not have been noticed with 83 pounds of weed, brought attention to themselves when they unintentionally dialed, complained about the people with weed, then hung up on the 911 line   (wtaj.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Bags, Trio of men, Duffel bag, State troopers, Lincoln Highway, Duffel, Breezewood, Pennsylvania, Duffle coat  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 1:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wang, Yang, and Yu.
Had nothing better to do
Than get caught with weed
How will they plead
All three are going to get screwed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's either the worst luck in the world, or it's a nice way of saying "the last buyer was actually an undercover"

//thankfully, with any luck those three individuals will simply be the staff of a dispensary in a few years.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With 83 pounds of weed, everybody can Wang Chung tonight.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pro tip: Never use your own product.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The weed won't be a big deal in the grand scheme of things. That much counterfeit cash? They're boned
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They showed up with $120,000 to buy $300,000+ of cop math.
Cops lie and we just pay them and go along with it
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.