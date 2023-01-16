 Skip to content
(CNN)   This is what happens when you sleep in an igloo in the Alps...THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS   (cnn.com) divider line
21
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one word for the writer of that article: wool.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughts of a profoundly wealthy idiot.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: I have one word for the writer of that article: wool.


Unprepared Americans have tough time in Austria. Good to know.

Wenn ich nach Österreich reise, wäre ich vorbereitet.

I bet they have no cell service at the Iglu so my German will not be fortified by Google Translate.

Das ist aber schlecht
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"i can't believe these assholes speak german at me!"
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...you meet a stranger?
 
sotua
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.


Wtf article 32F is 0 Celsius.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I love these!  Crunchy outside and a gooey center! "
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Too-Tall:

Das ist aber schlecht


No, this is a tobacconist.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rich people trauma adventure. They could stay in my barely heated cabin in the woods for an evening.  For $5,000 a night, the whole family can sleep on my living room floor at 60F.  I'll even speak English for them.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.


This (also Canadian) 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) is when I put on a sweater or windbreaker.

-40 is when the winter coat and gloves come out.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.


Let's talk about building an igloo at the South Pole when it's July and -103 ambient, -154 with wind chill.  This is what happens:

You wake up with your face encased in frost and you can't see anything,  and you didn't hydrate so you wouldn't have to pee.  Success, but a crappy night of sleep.  You walk back to base under an aurora.  But it's dark and hard to see so you use the flag sounds and the ropes once you find them.

I mean ... people do this.  Not many people, but it's literally a class you can take if you're at
McMurdo or the Pole.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gruezi!  I'd thought they eat Kangaroo Fondue in the Austrian alps, and Tasmanian devil in the Tyrol.
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.


It gets that cold in the Alps as well, MUst have been a mild night
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dammit they were glampers.  I knew I shouldn't have read the article.

Never again!
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I would have given anything to have had a nice, warm Tauntaun to sleep in."

I doubt it, they are only Luke warm.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sotua: Rev.K: Outside, where you needed to go to get to the bathroom and the portable sauna, was negative 6 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

*laughs in Canadian*


A month ago, opening up my front door to take my kids to school it was -40C/-40F.

Wtf article 32F is 0 Celsius.


It's degrees Candian.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: "I love these!  Crunchy outside and a gooey center! "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Too-Tall: I have one word for the writer of that article: wool.

Unprepared Americans have tough time in Austria. Good to know.

Wenn ich nach Österreich reise, wäre ich vorbereitet.

I bet they have no cell service at the Iglu so my German will not be fortified by Google Translate.

Das ist aber schlecht


Einfach, Kangaroo umarmen; dann bist du ganz warm!

Besser als Tauntauns  schneiden lassen und rein kriechen.

/Better ask Otzi what he suggests!

// Do the Laplanders make Igloos too?
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sub Human: Too-Tall: I have one word for the writer of that article: wool.

Unprepared Americans have tough time in Austria. Good to know.

Wenn ich nach Österreich reise, wäre ich vorbereitet.

I bet they have no cell service at the Iglu so my German will not be fortified by Google Translate.

Das ist aber schlecht


Not to hijack this thread with a serious comment, but you can download language files (for most languages, anyways, including German) in the Google Translate app.  A must for any language you think you will be using on a trip.  After that you can translate with no data connection at all.

/skulks off
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds about as miserable I imagine it would be.
 
