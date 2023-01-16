 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Rejected personalized license plates include: MURD3R, VOYEUR, 69BDSM I'm sure Fakers could come up with some more. Here's a list of almost 500 rejected by the state of Missouri   (news-leader.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a car once that had the plate SAD 13T. I suppose 15T was already taken.
 
ms_lara_croft
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fakers? Some Farkers would take issue with that. LOL
 
optikeye
‘’ 2 hours ago  
USFIA
 
Alphax
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't see the harm in most of those.. granted, I haven't figured out what they all mean.
 
offacue
‘’ 2 hours ago  
370H55V  or V55H073  they both work.
 
ThomasPaineTrain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SLATCHR
 
BigMax
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could still get Maseth. I hope Gene will forgive the spelling.

I'm so sad MLFWGN isn't available.
 
enry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LUVSIS
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is a faker.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well its less annoying then Columbus where every other plate is some variation of GOBUCKS
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FARKER
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missouri sure hates Joe Biden.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Easier solution is just don't live in Missouri.

/problem solver
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw CUT3ASS yesterday. I don't know how they snuck that one by. It's obviously CUTE.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least these folks are making an attempt to register their vehicles. Drive anywhere in STL and you'll encounter no less than a dozen cars with paper temp tags that have been expired since November...of 2021.
 
Enigmamf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"URGAY" - they've got something against South American countries?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saw DR4SKIN in California.  Don't know if it was a dermatologist or a rabbi.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's your MO license plate, Oysterman? It's the one with Bad Ass Mother Faker on it!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sadly snek and sn3k are already taken
 
Ostman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A55ETR

/Take that, society.
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Occasionally a few make it though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Saw DR4SKIN in California.  Don't know if it was a dermatologist or a rabbi.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


A dermatologist rabbi would make an old Jewish mother plotz.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Fakers? Some Farkers would take issue with that. LOL


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll bet GUNZ4U is perfectly acceptable.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'll bet GUNZ4U is perfectly acceptable.


Yep, but the person who already has GUNS4U is going to call you a cheap ripoff.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably get you shot by the cops.

187-OTUC
 
Blahbbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
MO SUX
 
What in The
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some redneck around here has a lifted Dodge Ram with a license plate 'AM3RICA'.

And, yes, there is a Trump sticker on it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Saw DR4SKIN in California.  Don't know if it was a dermatologist or a rabbi.


Unless it's a Rabbi with a PhD, I'm guessing dermatologist.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had YERAPEON back in the 80s on my NY plate. Someone thought it was ye rape on. Uh.... No......
 
Wadded Beef
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gemcee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
