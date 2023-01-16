 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Experts are saying a new Covid surge is a big risk for everyone in the US and needs to be taken seriously. Citizens: Serious? We think not
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got my vax and assorted boosters and will continue to so, as I do have underlining health concerns and see no need to play Russian roulette with my health.

It's usually the brain-dead hicks in my state that ho 'I ain't need no vaccine. Jesus will save me'

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People are shell shocked and exhausted after the last 2 years. It's going to have to run it's course.  Too many careless people are prolonging it, though.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I got my vax and assorted boosters and will continue to so, as I do have underlining health concerns and see no need to play Russian roulette with my health.

It's usually the brain-dead hicks in my state that ho 'I ain't need no vaccine. Jesus will save me'

We got our bivalent and that certainly reduces risk but mostly we still mask at work and in the store.

Avoiding restaurants during cold/Flu season is always a good idea because theres a good chance your server or the cooks are sick.

our big risks are the kids at school. We do have a couple of close friends we see often in our homes. That's enough chances for us.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Covid: Who Was Right?
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
XBB 1 5, expect to catch this soon
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

John Stossel.  What dumb people think a smart person sounds like.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Had it over Thanksgiving and I still have issues from it. Can't imagine how bad it would have been if I wasn't vaxxed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

People are shell shocked and exhausted after the last 2 years. It's going to have to run it's course.  Too many careless people are prolonging it, though.


There is no reason to believe there is a "running it's course." After 3 years it's circulating so widely its pretty safe to assume we'll just keep getting more variants and each of our infections will be spaced out enough to avoid peak immunity.

Instead it's like a continuous bad flu season. Probably 20,000 COVID deaths will result from infections during the month of the holidays.more will get a new disability. Just enough death and disabling that it's outrageous but not enough that collectively we can't tune it out. Oh sure the public will notice during surges (20% of students out with the flu locally the week after Thanksgiving here) but mask wearing went from like 1% to *maybe* 5%.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have every vax and booster that's been offered. I avoid stores etc, and when I can't, I wear an N95 and get in and out quickly. I have several underlying conditions that make this really serious for me. My friends call me the most cautious Covid avoider they know. Yep, I just tested positive over the weekend, and I am pissed. Paxlovid begun. Yah, spare me your smiling selfies at the pool hall and pub trivia nights. Grrrrrr.
 
havocmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's kind of already come and gone in Alabama. It looked almost identical to the back to school surge last August in terms of numbers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I have every vax and booster that's been offered. I avoid stores etc, and when I can't, I wear an N95 and get in and out quickly. I have several underlying conditions that make this really serious for me. My friends call me the most cautious Covid avoider they know. Yep, I just tested positive over the weekend, and I am pissed. Paxlovid begun. Yah, spare me your smiling selfies at the pool hall and pub trivia nights. Grrrrrr.


I thought they discontinued use of Paxlovid?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is just how it is now.  Seasonal COVID to go with seasonal flu.

The only way that humans can stop this is a GLOBAL vaccination campaign.

That won't happen within our lifetimes, so it is what it is.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I thought they discontinued use of Paxlovid?

I thought they discontinued use of Paxlovid?


It's still in limited use, for patients with moderate symptoms but who are at high risk of getting severe symptoms.

Here is the HHS page.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since When  your big city waitlists you for a hospital bed today, it's serious enough.  When that hospital bed is rented out by the hour, and admissions and discharges are just as likely at 3am as at 3pm, just hope you don't get anything.  Sure, you'd expect that 2-3 years ago, but today it's a reality.  The news just doesn't cover it.
 
