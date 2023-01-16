 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Baby named after wife's favorite takeaway dish. Joins siblings Chicken Korma and Doner Kebab   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think we can finally let Kanye off the hook for the dumbest baby name
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wait until he starts a life of crime/theatre

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was a prank, no actual baby existed.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My son, Butter Chicken, approves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Tzo is a better name Bin Chicken.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whataburger LargeFries laughs derisively.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pakora? She can just go by Kora for short.
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ola amigos, mi hijos Flauta y Tacito.....
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: ola amigos, mi hijos Flauta y Tacito.....


Nacho unavailable for comment.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Idiocracy IS NOT an instruction manual.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allow me to introduce you to my sons, Beef Wellington and his brother Blast Hardcheese
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true and it was her favorite meal while pregnant I know several who had a favorite dish but after giving birth can't stand it at all.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping they named her Tikka.
Pakora still isn't as dumb as that idiot Chef guy's kids names, all 5 of em
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't know the context Pakora isn't that bad of a name. I was afraid is was going to be something like Ghugni Chaat
/I will never not regret clicking on Mirror links
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know UK, you've got enough problems with Brexit, a Tory government that can't do the basics of governing and an economic collapse...how about you talk about that instead of stupid baby names.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Was a prank, no actual baby existed.


Was an add for the store.  No other reason they would know that this was a prank and still run the article.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: Once again, Idiocracy IS NOT an instruction manual.


We need to go back to proper English names.  Like If-Christ-had-not-died-for-thee-thou-hadst-been-damned.  Or Æðelflæd.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so they reported a story that wasn't real that even if it was wouldn't be worth reporting.  Well done.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: You know UK, you've got enough problems with Brexit, a Tory government that can't do the basics of governing and an economic collapse...how about you talk about that instead of stupid baby names.


It's the Daily Mirror. Don't expect too much. Of anything.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol its probably a ghost kitchen
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: If you didn't know the context Pakora isn't that bad of a name. I was afraid is was going to be something like Ghugni Chaat
/I will never not regret clicking on Mirror links


I'm pretty sure that my local Indian restaurant has a dish named murghi anas, which would be a worse name.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you ask, Two Dogs Farking?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: pehvbot: Once again, Idiocracy IS NOT an instruction manual.

We need to go back to proper English names.  Like If-Christ-had-not-died-for-thee-thou-hadst-been-damned.  Or Æðelflæd.


I can't imagine being a keychain vendor in the year 1000.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't happen, probably an ad.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to introduce you to my sons, Chicken Fajita and Hotwing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I did name my dog Freddy. Though it was after Freddie Mercury, not the tasty burger place.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pert: berylman: If you didn't know the context Pakora isn't that bad of a name. I was afraid is was going to be something like Ghugni Chaat
/I will never not regret clicking on Mirror links

I'm pretty sure that my local Indian restaurant has a dish named murghi anas, which would be a worse name.


I went to an Indian restaurant in Czechia that had "milk bowels" as a dessert. Sadly, the other food was also good, no one had room to find out how they were.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I believe in the Jack Donaghy (from 30 Rock) strategy - "Don't overthink the names. Stick to kings and queens of England. There will never be a President Ashton or Dr. Katniss."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rogan Josh?

/dnrta
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Laughs in Frank Zappa~speak!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, my children don't have dumb names.

Isn't that right, McRib?  Donut, Dorito go ask your sisters Lays and Cream Cheese what they want for dinner.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: You know UK, you've got enough problems with Brexit, a Tory government that can't do the basics of governing and an economic collapse...how about you talk about that instead of stupid baby names.


Bad things happening doesn't mean people can't talk about other things.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: cwheelie: ola amigos, mi hijos Flauta y Tacito.....

Nacho unavailable for comment.


" Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya created nachos at the Victory Club in 1940"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nachos
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'd like to introduce you to my sons, Chicken Fajita and Hotwing.


Fajita is a girl's name
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better name than Donner Kebab, at least.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Pert: berylman: If you didn't know the context Pakora isn't that bad of a name. I was afraid is was going to be something like Ghugni Chaat
/I will never not regret clicking on Mirror links

I'm pretty sure that my local Indian restaurant has a dish named murghi anas, which would be a worse name.

I went to an Indian restaurant in Czechia that had "milk bowels" as a dessert. Sadly, the other food was also good, no one had room to find out how they were.


Milk does bad things to my bowels
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pert: berylman: If you didn't know the context Pakora isn't that bad of a name. I was afraid is was going to be something like Ghugni Chaat
/I will never not regret clicking on Mirror links

I'm pretty sure that my local Indian restaurant has a dish named murghi anas, which would be a worse name.


So close...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like a fruit that's ripe for the pickin'
I wouldn't do you like that...Zankou Chicken
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vin d'lou
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hi, my name is chole

hi chloe, nice to meet you

no, it's 'chole'
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DuneClimber: I'd like to introduce you to my sons, Chicken Fajita and Hotwing.

Fajita is a girl's name


¡Fajitx! if you please!

All countries, cultures, and religions MUST conform to New Jack City Woke~sters!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'd like to introduce you to my sons, Chicken Fajita and Hotwing.


And here are mine:  8oz Sirloin and AYCE Fried Shrimp.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bob Geldolf shifts uncomfortably.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Meet my son, Dum Aloo."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keema naan:
fatimacooks.netView Full Size

Kemah Bob:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: Like If-Christ-had-not-died-for-thee-thou-hadst-been-damned. Or Æðelflæd.


That is not what that means!! It's literal translation to english is more like "Blueblooded-PureOne".
 
