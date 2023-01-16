 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Amazon delivery driver leaves tip for customer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1139 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Amazon be docking his pay for lack of productivity?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Will Amazon be docking his pay for lack of productivity?


duh!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was thinking this was going to be a "employee caught having sexy-time with customer" kind of 'tip.'  This article is..... not.. that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I really expected it to be poo
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I was thinking this was going to be a "employee caught having sexy-time with customer" kind of 'tip.'  This article is..... not.. that.


I was thinking something to the effect of "Amazon delivery driver rubs caught rubbing his junk on his deliveries".
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yowch!

In the U.S., it is illegal for anyone other than a postal carrier to put items in mailboxes/slots.

I wonder how their regular mail carrier hasn't done this already.
 
weapon13
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The place we live at has a letter box like that. It's like a farking bear trap and would take fingers off, if you get them caught.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That makes my skin crawl. Be careful with the digits.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boney Fingers - Hoyt Axton
Youtube 7MBaGjVdaIk
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the comments section of videos of people doing dangerous shiat at work (standing on ladders that are on top of tables, people standing on 40 foot ladders that aren't held or secured in any way outside, mechanics doing really sketchy shiat with suspension springs, etc), there is inevitably the same conflict:

"Wow, that is really farking dangerous. The person doing that could get really hurt."

"Wow, you farking pussy, thats just how it is. I've been a **** for 30 years and I've done this same thing hundreds of times. You must live in your parents basement."

Inevitably, there are people somehow boasting about how the stuff they did for their job was normal, they wanted to do it, and their willingness to do it was somehow an indicator of how good of a worker they are.

And then I see a situation like this, where dude had a no-doubt lucrative career that he did for a long time and was safe, and then he gets seriously injured on the job, and the massive corp doesn't give a single slice of fried shiat about him or his wellbeing.

All these people out here simping for companies that, if they fell off that 40 foot ladder and got creamed on some concrete below or got an F-150's suspension spring through their neck when the nut flies off, would forget they exist in the same breath they heard about their death, and would only think to hire someone else to do the same unsafe shiat.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Yowch!

In the U.S., it is illegal for anyone other than a postal carrier to put items in mailboxes/slots.

I wonder how their regular mail carrier hasn't done this already.


So...I should probably stop putting firecrackers, live snakes, and/or running garden hoses through the the door slot on people's houses?
Damn, I had no idea that was illegal. Guess I'll have to knock out a window pane from now on.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Yowch!

In the U.S., it is illegal for anyone other than a postal carrier to put items in mailboxes/slots.

I wonder how their regular mail carrier hasn't done this already.

So...I should probably stop putting firecrackers, live snakes, and/or running garden hoses through the the door slot on people's houses?
Damn, I had no idea that was illegal. Guess I'll have to knock out a window pane from now on.


Sh*tting down their chimney is a victimless crime, just sayin'.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.