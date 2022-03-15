 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 327 of WW3: Orcs launch strike on Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine maintains positions in Soledar. US launches training program for Ukrainian forces. NATO hints at more heavy weapons. Putin says war going per plan. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kiev, Ukraine's south-central city, Russian language, Saturday's Russian missile attack  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like I've got a major screwup in the current month Daily Rate numbers (right hand orange column). Fixed (I think) but I'll check it out further. Interesting that no one noticed (no steak dinner for YOU on your expense report!).

In other news, UNLESS ANYONE HAS A COW OBJECTING, I'm going to eliminate the Sparklines on the below spreadsheet. With the 7-Day and 30-Day graph, they are redundant, and they take up a whole bunch of memory.  Speak up now or forever hold your peace.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The war is exactly what we expected. We have cleared out our warehouses of the old munitions, so that we could build better ones, and the Ukraine and the West have fallen for our deadly trap. We have also highlighted the dangers of nuclear power with our actions, as opposed to the healing powers of coal plants. Russia continues to lead this conflict, even in casualties, because we are superior in every way to our misguided and lost countrymen, separated by a joke of cartography that we, ourselves, put into place. Hail to Mother Russia and Father Church!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time I see "Soledar" I think of this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


And found this while doing my GIS, which seems weirdly appropriate:

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 16 Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporozhye and its suburbs.
There is destruction of civil, residential and industrial infrastructure. There are victims. Details later.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians shelled Nikopolshchyna several times with heavy artillery. At least 15 shells landed in Marganetska and Chervonogrihorivska communities. People are unharmed.

📍 Daughter
On January 15, the Russians wounded 7 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, 1 in Velyka Novosilka, Lyman and Soledar.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russian attack on the Dnipro has already taken the lives of 35 people: among them two children

In total, 39 people were rescued, 75 were injured. Among the injured are 14 children.

The fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown . The rescue operation lasts 40 hours.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday, Russian invaders attacked Kherson Oblast 90 times

The Russians shelled Kherson itself 21 times. The enemy targeted the building of the Red Cross, the city hospital, the rehabilitation center for children with disabilities, the shipbuilding plant, the critical infrastructure facility, and residential buildings.

Last day, 3 people died due to the Russian war , 14 residents of the Kherson region were injured of various degrees of severity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This morning, the enemy once again shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast

A private home and an apartment building were damaged. A 65-year-old woman was injured first.
During the past day, the Russian occupiers fired artillery, mortars and tanks at the border settlements. In Vovchansk, as a result of enemy shelling, an educational institution was damaged. Private residential buildings and commercial buildings were also damaged.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia aims to regain the initiative on the battlefield within the next six months, - ISW

According to analysts, Putin is preparing to conduct a decisive strategic operation during the next six months, aimed at seizing the initiative and putting an end to a series of operational successes of Ukraine.

However, analysts remind us that during the last 11 months of the full-scale offensive, the Russian Federation was unable to achieve most of its main operational goals in Ukraine: the invaders were unable to capture Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They also lost the occupied territories in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
The Institute also reminds that the Russian air and missile campaign, directed against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, did not lead to significant operational consequences and did not demoralize Ukrainian society, as the Kremlin probably planned.

ISW is convinced that Putin has not given up his aggressive goals and is changing the fundamental approaches to waging war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This morning, the enemy once again shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. A private household and an apartment building were damaged. A 65-year-old woman was the first to be injured. During the past day, the Russian occupiers fired artillery, mortars and tanks... According to detailed information, as a result of the morning shelling in Kupyansk, two people were injured: a 41-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. The man was hospitalized in moderate condition.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the world reacted to the Russian terrorist missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria condemned the Russian missile attack on the Dnipro and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

▪ The Foreign Ministry of Albania condemned Russia's missile attack on the Dnipro, noting that Russia's actions are more similar to a terrorist organization than a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the crimes of the Russian Federation will not go unpunished.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland called for an immediate stop to Russia.

The Prime Minister of Estonia called on Russia to be held accountable and to provide Ukraine with more weapons, including tanks and air defense equipment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia took the lives of 455 Ukrainian children

More than 1,352 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale war: 455 children died and more than 897 were injured of various degrees of severity.

During rescue and search operations at the site of the destruction of a 9-story residential building in the city of Dnipro, which was attacked by the enemy on January 14, the body of a 4-year-old child was discovered. Search operations continue.

On January 16, the Russian military launched 2 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia. A 5-story residential building was damaged. Three children were injured as a result of the shelling. Two are 10 years old, one is 16. They were hospitalized.

" Children of War " - a platform where you can report and find all information about children who suffered as a result of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joint flight and tactical training with the Russian Federation has started in Belarus

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus emphasized that all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be used for the training.

the Russians and Belarusians plan to work on conducting aerial reconnaissance, joint patrolling of the airspace along the border and the landing of tactical airborne troops.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine agrees with Russia on the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the seriously wounded

"The parties are working on the creation of a humanitarian corridor, within which it will be possible to carry out exchanges of captured and detained persons more effectively. In particular, it is about the return home of seriously wounded, elderly people, children, military and civilian citizens of Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for Treatment Issues reported. with prisoners of war.

Russia had to recognize the existence of Article 110 of the Geneva Convention, which obliges to return seriously injured persons to Ukraine without any conditions. Ukraine has already handed Russia a list of the names of 800 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The number of victims as a result of the shelling of Zaporozhye has increased to five

A rocket fired by the Russians hiat next to a five-story building. The windows in the house are broken. People were injured by broken glass.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians shelled a children's hospital in Kherson

As a result of the shelling, about 30 windows in the neonatal building were broken. The hospital building was empty, there were no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Training of the Ukrainian military began in Germany

The training will be conducted by the USA. Over the next 5-8 weeks, about 500 Ukrainian military personnel will undergo training. They will be taught to work with different types of weapons, practice joint actions and coordination of units of different types - infantry, mechanized brigades, artillery.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Ukrainian cargo ship ran aground in the Bosphorus

A Ukrainian ship with 13,000 tons of peas ran aground in the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Traffic in the channel is temporarily suspended in both directions. The cause of the incident was probably the failure of the ship's rudder.

Eight ships are currently unblocking the bay.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the morning, Russian troops hiat Kherson with artillery: one person died

In the Dnipro district of the city, Russian shells hiat an apartment building and a boarding school building.

It is previously known about one dead person who lived in the damaged house. The woman died from shrapnel wounds on the spot.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emergency power cuts have been introduced in five regions of Ukraine

Emergency shutdowns were introduced due to a significant increase in the deficit in the power system. This is due to a decrease in electricity production due to missile attacks on power plants. Also, the increase in consumption associated with the beginning of the working week is superimposed on it.

It is also possible to use emergency shutdowns in other regions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukrainian military has already arrived at the base in Oklahoma, where they will learn to operate the Patriot air defense system
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is resigning

"Today, I asked the Federal Chancellor to dismiss me from the position of Federal Minister of Defense. The media's focus on my person for months hardly allows ideas and discussions about soldiers, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interests of German citizens ," Lambercht said.

As you know, it has been criticized for insufficient aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The IAEA is expanding work at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants to guarantee nuclear safety

"The IAEA is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the protracted conflict. I am proud to lead this mission in Ukraine, where we are deploying work at all of the country's nuclear power plants to help ensure nuclear safety ," he said. Twitter CEO of the agency Rafael Grossi.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance in 2023 - Shmyhal

According to the head of the government, Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of €3 billion this week.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin is considering the option of a long war of attrition, - GUR

Putin's plan for a quick war, the capture of Ukraine did not happen, and there was no long-term war of attrition in Putin's plans. However, in recent months, a trend has been observed, according to which the Russian Federation needs to switch to military tactics and force its society to get used to the idea that "war is for a long time." Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the national telethon

"They are mobilizing all reserves and means. They have sky-high military budgets. Also, we will soon see other measures of an economic nature on the territory of the Russian Federation. Of course, this is what Putin is preparing for. In Ukraine, the task is the opposite - 2023 should be the year of our victory, a fundamental change in the situation. Because neither Ukraine nor the entire civilized world needs this long war, " Yusov said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The World Economic Forum in Davos will be held without the Russians and Chinese

The first classic World Economic Forum in Davos in several years, which started on January 16, will be held without the participation of the Russians and Chinese. Neither politicians nor businessmen will represent these countries, reports European Truth.

In total, 116 billionaires will come to the event - 40% more than ten years ago. Of them, 33 will be from the USA, 18 - from European countries, 13 - from India.

Before that, the World Economic Forum in Davos was last held in the classic format in the winter of 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Today, Russia's only tactic has become terror. The only possible outcome of such tactics is defeat. Terror became a proof of their weakness and a test of our resilience. The darkest times for us are not without light, but without will.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated three local warehouses and mobile ammunition depots of the occupiers in Soledar
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian propagandists demand more election interference
Youtube aIrn4nusBZs
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, UNLESS ANYONE HAS A COW OBJECTING, I'm going to eliminate the Sparklines on the spreadsheet. The daily 7-Day and 30-Day graphs make them redundant, and they take up a whole bunch of memory.  Speak up now or forever hold your peace.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: A COW OBJECTING


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Harlee: A COW OBJECTING

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've always wondered where the phrase "don't have a cow" came from. The closest I can figure is that I remember some grade B sword and sorcery movie, where the bad sorcerer(/sorceress?) cast a spell where the rightful queen (who was pregnant) and a pregnant cow magically swapped fetuses. The queen giving birth was extremely loud, unpleasant, and fatal to both mother and child. (The cow, of course, successfully gave birth to the Hero of the movie, who slashed his way to rightful rule of the Kingdom.) Anyone remember the title of that stinker?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is your Monday weekly selection of Ukraines Greatest hits, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-24 rocket strafing attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
Youtube BJpVk8G8d_M



And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thechno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interesting article by our favorite Australian General

No stalemate in Ukraine, at least not yet -
Mick Ryan
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever did this, we appreciate your enthusiasm for seeing that Ukraine gets all the weapons it needs.  But when we say #FreeTheLeopards, we don't mean this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We mean this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "The war is exactly what we expected. We have cleared out our warehouses of the old munitions, so that we could build better ones, and the Ukraine and the West have fallen for our deadly trap. We have also highlighted the dangers of nuclear power with our actions, as opposed to the healing powers of coal plants. Russia continues to lead this conflict, even in casualties, because we are superior in every way to our misguided and lost countrymen, separated by a joke of cartography that we, ourselves, put into place. Hail to Mother Russia and Father Church!"


LMAO, with what?
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Bakhmut is under the threat but Ruzzia is unable to take it
Youtube CI5jM776m0Y

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 Jan: Finally! Russians LOST THE UPPER HAND | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube SY0LF17_zzM

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
caira
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Australian Open tennis has failed to ban Russian players, who are officially competing as individuals of no nation so they can't show their flag.  Instead, the broadcasts are showing a plain white flag.

Wouldn't it be nice...
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fasahd: German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is resigning

"Today, I asked the Federal Chancellor to dismiss me from the position of Federal Minister of Defense. The media's focus on my person for months hardly allows ideas and discussions about soldiers, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interests of German citizens ," Lambercht said.

As you know, it has been criticized for insufficient aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron Or sunflower t-shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Russia's Rambo,'

CNN link
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The compendium of Nitter URL's in case any of them experience issues.  In my own experience, I've found nitter.nl (Netherlands) and nitter.qwik.space (Sweden) to be two of the more reliable ones.  Hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding this resource.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Defense has recently issued a statement declaring that the 'Marker' combat robot will soon be deployed to the front lines of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, which should be no surprise to informed observers of the Russian military. As all students of the Frunze Military Academy can relate, this move comes only after the mostly successful deployment of the Huggie Bot, the somewhat heroic performance of the 'Stabby' combat Roomba, and the probably excusable learning experience of the 'Burner' flamethrower-equipped Teddy Ruxpin unit. Researchers are even now looking past the Marker units to develop the next generation of combat robots by studying archival film footage of demonic spider train bots, which if nothing else offers profound training on how to make money using almost nothing but clever marketing and Unreal Asset Store item flips.

* Reports that Vladimir Putin is seeking to reframe the Special Military Operation in Ukraine as a long war of attrition instead of a three-day march to victory comes on the heels of the realization the operation is now almost in its eleventh month of marching to victory. As some reverses are to be expected in any conflict, a wise general will study the moment, read the situation, and adjust plans accordingly. In this vein, Putin also plans to reframe his failed relationship with Viktor Lukashenko as a four-year booty call, his long crying jag this morning as a tantric breathing exercise, and the liquid shart he produced during his meeting with his generals as a solid bowel movement.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction drama Tsar Trek, titled: 'The Menangerie' forces Mr. Spockula to face his competing loyalties as his previous captain Pikovitch, now wheelchair-bound and only able to burp 'da' or 'nyet' is abducted by customs officers attempting to seize the illegal bathtub vodka on the Tsar Ship Suvrovov. Can Captain Kirkovitch prevent his court martial? Can Scottyeva sober up enough to get the dilithium boilers up to steam? Why is Chekov naked and humping the ship's goat in the Crow's Nest? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
mark625
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "The war is exactly what we expected. We have cleared out our warehouses of the old munitions, so that we could build better ones, and the Ukraine and the West have fallen for our deadly trap. We have also highlighted the dangers of nuclear power with our actions, as opposed to the healing powers of coal plants. Russia continues to lead this conflict, even in casualties, because we are superior in every way to our misguided and lost countrymen, separated by a joke of cartography that we, ourselves, put into place. Hail to Mother Russia and Father Church!"


Quote or fan-fic? Source?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An example of how adept at the job soon to be ex-Defense Minister Lambrecht was, here she is explaining what isn't a tank is to the Bundestag: "Big pipe, shoots in the air. Defense Minister Lambrecht (SPD) clearly explains why the [Gepard] is not a tank for her."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fresh thread from Gen. Mick Ryan about how the war is not at a stalemate.  "Most wars settle into a cycle of pulses and pauses" - Just because we're in a pause phase doesn't mean we're deadlocked and nothing is happening (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: The World Economic Forum in Davos will be held without the Russians and Chinese

The first classic World Economic Forum in Davos in several years, which started on January 16, will be held without the participation of the Russians and Chinese. Neither politicians nor businessmen will represent these countries, reports European Truth.

In total, 116 billionaires will come to the event - 40% more than ten years ago. Of them, 33 will be from the USA, 18 - from European countries, 13 - from India.

Before that, the World Economic Forum in Davos was last held in the classic format in the winter of 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


If ever an event cried out for a meteor strike....
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quora Digest - Why do Catholic schools make us wear shorts under our school uniform skirts?

Quora Digest - Why does Russia not use the BrahMos missile?

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Well, it has been a common question in all of our minds that why russia does not use brahmos missile system despite being the fastest supersonic guided cruise missile in the world. Brahmos is so advanced that literally there is no big competition to this state of the art weapon as far as its technology and lethality are concerned.

Besides, brahmos is said to be a generation ahead of most of the counterparts according to its manufacturer. Let us now learn and understand why russia doesn't use it. As I already said in my initial remarks , there is no alternative to BrahMos yet , having said that there is one similar missile system in Russia which somewhat resembles or deliver some features and performance as BrahMos does called yakhont p-800 missile.

The Russian missile yakhont or P- 800 oniks is a supersonic missile which almost have similar capabilities of BrahMos as it has got similar design ,almost the speed of mach 2, flight ceiling of 14000 meter , minimum flight altitude of 10 meter and has got similar range of 300 km which BrahMos possess now.

Having said that , BrahMos is very much advanced that it can travel at a speed of Mach 2.5 to 3 compared to yakhont's mach 2 speed.

Therefore, Russia doesn't use BrahMos as their missile yakhont p-800 has got almost similar capabilities. Top of that, most of the counties would like to rely more on their indigenous project and on their indigenous weapon systems rather than importing systems from outside or having a collaborative project. Because ,there will be always some issues with its authority, ownership of technology and matters pertaining to export when we do collaborative project with other countries. In addition, Since russia has export interest of their own exclusive weapons , they are more interested to promote their own systems internationally over the collaborative project. Besides, Russia doesn't have new ships to incorporate BrahMos immediately.

Hence ,this is the major reason why russia doesn't use brahmos missiles. But lately there has been some talks between India and Russia that , russia will also use it in the future to ensure that they also hold best weapons and to promote it for India to other countries in the world.

Top Gun Global Affairs
Defense technology
New Digital technologies
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Fresh thread from Gen. Mick Ryan about how the war is not at a stalemate.  "Most wars settle into a cycle of pulses and pauses" - Just because we're in a pause phase doesn't mean we're deadlocked and nothing is happening (Thread Reader link):

[Fark user image 600x561]


So wait. We are in a pause phase and the Russians are losing 600+ people per day? Yeah, I'm gonna need wider columns on that casualty chart.
 
