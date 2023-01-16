 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Inebriated pickup truck driver gets in argument with outdoor dining patrons at Japanese restaurant, goes kamikaze on them. And since it's the Carolinas, customers also shot at him   (abc11.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would make pretty good dinner theater.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the entirety of the outdoor patrons do to piss him off?  Block the sidewalk?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were seated and he couldn't manage to kill one of them?  Even after backing up?  What a terrible driver.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Honor Culture', and I'm not talking about the Japanese.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: What did the entirety of the outdoor patrons do to piss him off?  Block the sidewalk?


They mocked his tiny penis. He then confirmed he has a tiny penis by becoming enraged. Eventually he decided to use his 4WD lifted penis compensator to crush them beneath his truck nuts. Unfortunately for him, he didn't count on one of the patrons pulling out his pocket penis extender and firing high velocity metal dildos at him.

Conclusion: testosterone poisoning.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby apparently doesn't think you should shoot at someone that is trying to run you over with his car.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now that's a dude who's got Joe Rogan on *favorites*
gray-wect-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
#totallyworthruiningyourlifeforit
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: EvilEgg: What did the entirety of the outdoor patrons do to piss him off?  Block the sidewalk?

They mocked his tiny penis. He then confirmed he has a tiny penis by becoming enraged. Eventually he decided to use his 4WD lifted penis compensator to crush them beneath his truck nuts. Unfortunately for him, he didn't count on one of the patrons pulling out his pocket penis extender and firing high velocity metal dildos at him.

Conclusion: testosterone poisoning.


Why am I hearing this in GlaDOS' voice?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe his action was caused by a parasite in some raw fish he had eaten?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Maybe his action was caused by a parasite in some raw fish he had eaten?


"Ain't neither. Raw fish is for teh gheyz."
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think the reason so many people became increasingly ticked off about South Park is because even when the show is supposed to be parody, it ends up being the most accurate big picture portrayal of American life.
And what an ugly picture that is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I think the reason so many people became increasingly ticked off about South Park is because even when the show is supposed to be parody, it ends up being the most accurate big picture portrayal of American life.
And what an ugly picture that is.


So this guy was chawing Vagisil?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First in with: "When are they going to ban 'Assault Trucks'!"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Key phrase for me was "shot at."  If you can't hit a pickup truck at close or medium pistol range it's time for much more practice or leave the piece at home.  Yeah, leave it at home.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: MillionDollarMo: Sometimes I think the reason so many people became increasingly ticked off about South Park is because even when the show is supposed to be parody, it ends up being the most accurate big picture portrayal of American life.
And what an ugly picture that is.

So this guy was chawing Vagisil?


Almost certainly
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Now that's a dude who's got Joe Rogan on *favorites*
[gray-wect-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]


Nice to see he evidently "resisted."
 
Dadoody
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
yt ppl. y u like dis

gray-wect-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FYI, this same idiot made headline news back in 2018 as well:

https://nypost.com/2018/09/12/teen-accused-of-holding-boss-at-gunpoint-over-cash-payment/
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: First in with: "When are they going to ban 'Assault Trucks'!"


North Carolina is already a pickup open carry state.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Marine washout? Check.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dadoody: FYI, this same idiot made headline news back in 2018 as well:

https://nypost.com/2018/09/12/teen-accused-of-holding-boss-at-gunpoint-over-cash-payment/


Oh shiat.

Lock this nutter up and throw away the key.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good guys with guns need more range time. I mean, if you can't hit shiat, why carry?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In 700 years, people will pay extra for theme restaurants that re enact this, it will be called Millenial Times

/Huzzah!
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: EvilEgg: What did the entirety of the outdoor patrons do to piss him off?  Block the sidewalk?

They mocked his tiny penis. He then confirmed he has a tiny penis by becoming enraged. Eventually he decided to use his 4WD lifted penis compensator to crush them beneath his truck nuts. Unfortunately for him, he didn't count on one of the patrons pulling out his pocket penis extender and firing high velocity metal dildos at him.

Conclusion: testosterone poisoning.


You get both funny and smart
 
