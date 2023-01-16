 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OnlySky)   Thanks to Jesus reasons, an atheist may get to show off his huge johnson right in the middle of Fort Lauderdale [NSFW]   (onlysky.media) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Phallus, Enter Chaz Stevens, City, Florida, similar event, South Florida Sun-Sentinel  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 10:20 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. The days of 'we can have a Christmas scene, but we'll deny any other religion the same rights' are slowly fading away
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Festival of the Steel Phallus."

I hope they get a steely dan cover band
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's going to have to include hiring a Shinto priest for the ceremonial blessings if he wants to hold a Shinto festival. I didn't see a reference to that in the article.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's going for the Blessing of The Balls?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The confetti cannon money shot is a nice touch
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well what else are you going to do after they already paved paradise and put up a Waffle House?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the mighty sky daddy is all knowing and all seeing....Why would it be put off by nudity in the first place?
That's a human thing...

fragMasterFlash: Well what else are you going to do after they already paved paradise and put up a Waffle House?


Eat Blueberry waffles?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
City officials there also added that their understanding of Kanamara Matsuri is that it was more cultural than religious, giving them an out.

Oh ho ho, you really want to play with those matches around the peculiar powder keg of Southern US Christianity?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


I always thought Clint Howard was small.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: "Festival of the Steel Phallus."

I hope they get a steely dan cover band


Steely Richard
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If George W. Bush can use Jeff Gannon's penis magic to guide national security decisions, there's really no reason not to feature giant johnsons in every parade.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd like to thank Jesus, an atheist and a giant dick.

/oxford lol
 
Greil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, dude, you misunderstood. When they said "religious freedom" they meant you have the freedom to choose between different conservative sects of Christianity.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is he going to sell treats as well?
fodors.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ less than a minute ago  
City officials there also added that their understanding of Kanamara Matsuri is that it was more cultural than religious, giving them an out.

Who are these city officials to judge what is a sincerely held religious belief and what isn't? Plenty of federal case law, including a unanimous SCOTUS decision, backs up the notion that "it is no business of courts to say that what is a religious practice or activity for one group is not religion under the protection of the First Amendment". This is as legitimate a religious ceremony as the Christmas and Chanukah ceremonies they publicly hosted.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.