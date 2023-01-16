 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Possible breeder behind guinea pigs dumped along Austin Interstate highway, in city parks. Feral cats getting too much of a good thing, can't keep up, "need a break," meowed spokeskitty   (kxan.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
Sappy?  
Sappy?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should a dumped them in Peru.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like J. Jonah Jameson, I blame Spider-Man.

3 Dev Adam - Guinea pig torture
Youtube LDesXNM4R6E
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live with cats and guinea pigs, so I'm getting a kick...

/ the cats leave the piggies alone, and vice versa
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Male and female guinea pigs must be separated by 2 months or you will start to have a multiplication problem. Could accidental breeding be a possibility here?
 
nytmare
*by 2 months of age  
*by 2 months of age
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up, a friend of mine decided to try his hand at amateur gerbil breeding. Soon he had more gerbils than the local pet stores s were willing to buy. Some escaped. Soon his house was infested with the little brown critters. His dad gave him an ultimatum to get rid of the things. His solution: He 'released them into the wild' in the fields below his house.
Winter would have killed any survivors off, but I doubt any would have lasted more than a couple days. I wonder what the owls thought about their exotic new snacks?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roasted cavey is a popular dish in parts of Central/South America.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are very cute.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously the result of a migrant caravan from Guinea.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Roasted cavey is a popular dish in parts of Central/South America.


A Peruvian told me American guinea pigs don't taste right.
 
qgmonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did Christopher Walken write this headline?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if guinea pigs could somehow hyper-evolve in the wild due to brutal survival selection and return to their animalistic non-domesticated roots and just take shiat over. It would make for a great John Oliver segment
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just now, I mean just now, I was complaining that guinea pigs are so cute, but they now cost $50 at PetSmart, so I"ll never have any more.   I must have stolen that pic from Cafethreads last night.  So cute!  So extortion!

Can you gouge people some more for some little animals that live three years?  I used to have multiple guinea pigs. You don't want them either, because then they breed fast like rabbits, and you have to give away the babies, and nobody wants to do that, because then they'll be lonely.  So now I have none.

Madman drummers bummers: I live with cats and guinea pigs, so I'm getting a kick...
/ the cats leave the piggies alone, and vice versa


They learn to treat family members.  I've never had any trouble with mixing my animals up. The herding dogs will actually guard your other pets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
