 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   Caption this conspiring couple   (img.atlasobscura.com) divider line
15
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 1:01 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original:
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Point on this naked human to where Raggedy Andy touched you."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You have to wait for him to fall asleep.  His wallet is in his pants hanging on the door. Only take half and he probably won't notice....
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sure, we are just dolls, but we are FEMALE dolls. So, Republicans will try to control us anyway."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, Richard Hammond, we'll get you a proper set of clothes once Jeremy is back from being racist somewhere.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't worry. It won't be you . We import the wicker man sacrifice.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But I poop from there.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...and that is how we got stuffed.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Sorry, sister-wife. He wants YOU until the 6 year old is 7!"
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"When I said 'he felt me' I meant that's the fabric he made me with. Do I look like a Real DollTM to you?"
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"None of us want to go on a date with Roy Moore, but we live in Alabama and it's just a cross we all must bear."
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here's your one chance, Fancy, don't let me down.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whatever you do don't go behind the tool shed
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Ah, you know what you are? You're one of those little 'fancy lads', aren't ya?"

Cabin Boy [1994] | Hey, Would You Like to Buy a Monkey? (David Letterman)
Youtube g8fwPV_vcBY
 
6655321
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does Raggedy Ann have cotton tits?
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.