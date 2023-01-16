 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Well, I s'pose if you've just killed and decapitated your wife, shoplifting a beer isn't really gonna seem like a big deal   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    21-year-old Jared James Dicus, 21-year-old Anggy Diaz  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's ironically left 'only one' defense.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I heard he farked an ostrich.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude may soon be wishing he chose to eat a bullet instead of chugging a stolen beer.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The weapon used was a kitchen knife

Htf is anything bigger than a rat decapitated with a kitchen knife?  That takes...commitment.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: I heard he farked an ostrich.


No, he said he was extremely emu.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: The weapon used was a kitchen knife

Htf is anything bigger than a rat decapitated with a kitchen knife?  That takes...commitment.


Technically a kitchen knife:

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
you know tucker carlson is jerking off to this story
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bicus Dicus?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chopping up your undocumented wife probably isn't against the law in Texas, unless she was pregnant.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: The weapon used was a kitchen knife

Htf is anything bigger than a rat decapitated with a kitchen knife?  That takes...commitment.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


That's the cutting power of Cutco's patented Double-D edge!

Now let me show you the Spatula Spreader...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There can be only one!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The priest that married them had to take down their wedding photo from his social media because of the comments.  That tells you a farking lot about his congregation.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The priest that married them had to take down their wedding photo from his social media because of the comments.  That tells you a farking lot about his congregation.


"why couldn't he find a nice American girl to butcher?"
 
