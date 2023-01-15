 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Happy Robert E. Lee Day in Alabama and Mississippi everyone   (wbhm.org) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Found, seems like it fits
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honoring treasonous bastards. It's a southern tradition!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers celebrating a loser. That tracks.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Honoring treasonous bastards. It's a southern tradition!


Its not about treason, its about racism.

... wait that doesn't sound right.... history! That's it. Its about history.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nathan Deal, when he was Governor, quietly changed the designation of Lee's Birthday and Confederate Memorial Day (April) to "State Holiday." Lee's Birthday was never taken in January. It was used to take the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In spite of a brief kerfuffle during the 2018 GOP primary for Governor, Brian Kemp has kept the same more neutral terminology. And it looks like the April holiday is now Good Friday.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Found, seems like it fits
[Fark user image image 425x543]


Coincidentally enough I just finished reading march against fear about one chapter of the civil rights movement, a book I found at one of those.awesome free little libraries aka take a penny give a penny for books.

Personal theory MLK jr would have eventually tried to tackle poverty and the current evils of unfettered capitalism had he lived. Only the good die young. This makes me sad yet hopeful at the same time.

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they at least celebrate a Southern general who was a good GENERAL? Like Jackson.

I mean, it would be better not to do it at all, but Lee killed almost as many Confederates as the North did.

....okay, well...
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 2017 Smithsonian Magazine article put it, the two men were born 122 years, four days and an ideological world apart. So, how did this joint celebration come to be?

Spite.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CB&S = Confederate Barefoot and Surrender Farmers.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What do you call a Confederate Veteran of the Civil War? A quitter!

What was the most common battle cry of the South? Run Away!

What was the most influential Confederate flag?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As dog is my witness I thought Robert E. Lee was a steamboat!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Huntceet: As dog is my witness I thought Robert E. Lee was a steamboat!


Close
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Traitors
 
mrwknd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Systemic racism, or active Fascism... Well, it's both, and Lee never wanted this, unless he never surrendered.

Anyway, every day is still Punch a Nazi (Fascist, racist) Day.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They attached Lee's name to everything, like this movie theater in Baton Rouge.  Saw a crapload of movies here.  Closed and razed to the slab over 30 years ago.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Virginia ...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get in, we're going losing!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And this Thursday is Confederate Memorial Day in Texas.

In the past they tried to make it coincide with MLK JR day, but the few rational Texans told them to fark right off with that
 
