 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Nova the cloud leopard had help on the outside for her escape. Screws and cops clamping down. Andy Dufresne hides wire cutters in the wall   (wfaa.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, 2002 albums, Animal, Andy Summers, Blues, Gray langur, The Animals, news release Saturday, Dallas Zoo  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2023 at 1:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently she didn't learn
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clouded leopard sees nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of security do they have there? Maybe the should let Barney put the bullet in his gun. That poor animal could have been hurt, or have to be put down if it attacked anyone. I like the Dallas Zoo, but this should never have happened.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing zoo animals to sell as exotic pets? You've gone full Ozark trailer trash, Texans.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Stealing zoo animals to sell as exotic pets? You've gone full Ozark trailer trash, Texans.


Seems more like some twit who wanted it to run and be free, not realizing it would most like starve or get run over.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they have the same security as the US Capitol.
It will just be too difficult to prosecute anyone.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: fragMasterFlash: Stealing zoo animals to sell as exotic pets? You've gone full Ozark trailer trash, Texans.

Seems more like some twit who wanted it to run and be free, not realizing it would most like starve or get run over.


No, seems more like some twit who wanted to steal animals.
What you said doesn't make any sense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: fragMasterFlash: Stealing zoo animals to sell as exotic pets? You've gone full Ozark trailer trash, Texans.

Seems more like some twit who wanted it to run and be free, not realizing it would most like starve or get run over.


They've been finding tigers and other big cats in people's homes lately in New Mexico.  People have been trying to keep them as pets.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.