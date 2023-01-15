 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Man chose to ride out Hurricane Ian last September in his boat "Good Girl" while docked at marina. Both were found this weekend at bottom of Matanzas Pass   (nbc-2.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So the missing boat was found underwater in it's slip? You would think someone might have tugged on the mooring lines that were going straight into the water
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those posts at the dock become spears when storm surge brings the water level near their tops, then the waves bounce the boat on them and turn it into Swiss cheese.
 
wademh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maddog2030: So the missing boat was found underwater in it's slip? You would think someone might have tugged on the mooring lines that were going straight into the water


Article says the boat from found across the bay from his slip.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To quote Ron White:

"It's not THAT the wind is blowing. It's WHAT the wind is blowing."
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of all of the places in which to "ride out" a storm, a hurricane in fact, why tf would you choose a boat?

I'm not sails-man or anything, I don't know a stern from a poopdeck. But I do know that the videos I see of marinas just before a hurrican hits make it seem like a place I wouldn't want to be, much less during the actual storm.

And this guy's first choice was to drive down to the marina and wait it out on something moveable during that whole thing?

I don't want to speak ill of the dead or anything, but that is farking stupid.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maddog2030: So the missing boat was found underwater in it's slip? You would think someone might have tugged on the mooring lines that were going straight into the water


Don't think it was his slip, or even his marina.
"The marina he was found at is just across the bay from where he docked."
The GG and he were blown over there and sank (finished sinking) against the concrete dock.  They just got around to cleaning it up and id'ed the boat and found his body in the process.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maddog2030: So the missing boat was found underwater in it's slip? You would think someone might have tugged on the mooring lines that were going straight into the water


It was found in a canal across the bay from his marina.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live in the mid west. We have tornadoes. You get a few minutes warning there. Hurricane you have a few days. Get your ass out of town! Same with forrest fires. Leave. Look a flash flood or tornado I can see getting caught in. But this? If you stay and die I have little sympathy.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Whaddaya gonna do, sink me?"

-quote from man sunk
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Last known photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Of all of the places in which to "ride out" a storm, a hurricane in fact, why tf would you choose a boat?

I'm not sails-man or anything, I don't know a stern from a poopdeck. But I do know that the videos I see of marinas just before a hurrican hits make it seem like a place I wouldn't want to be, much less during the actual storm.

And this guy's first choice was to drive down to the marina and wait it out on something moveable during that whole thing?

I don't want to speak ill of the dead or anything, but that is farking stupid.


Depends.  In a seriously sheltered bay with heavy work done to make slips and moorings sheltered, it'll work about as well as hunkering down in a normal building would.  Estero island where he was pretty much managed to not get drastically impacted by hurricanes beyond tidal surge flooding most of the time for quite a while, which probably impacted his decision.  When the place gets flooded but the direct hurricane damage isn't too bad then a boat is a pretty good place it be sitting.  Unfortunately for him, nature decided to emphasize that "most" also means "sometimes it does - surprise!"  Not a great idea, but not as completely insane as it seems offhand given the history of hurricane impact on Estero Island taken as a whole.  Still, the person I know who grew up out there - when a major hurricane was coming they left - as did most who could
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would think choosing to be in a boat, near the shore, is the worst possible place to decide to ride out a hurricane.  Gotta wonder what was going on in his head.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait! You had a farking sailboat and couldn't sail it to somewhere safe(r)?

Hell, you can sail about 100 miles a day. In three days he could have been 300 miles well out of the way from the worst of it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the one hand it is sad he died. On the other and there is one less moran in the world.
 
