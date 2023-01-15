 Skip to content
Delta and American Airlines call off their unplanned merger
14
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So both will feast off the carcass of South West?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just in case you're wondering what might have happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenerife_airport_disaster
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

solokumba: So both will feast off the carcass of South West?


And there will be much rejoicing.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DAA?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ba-dmm-tsssshh
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Just in case you're wondering what might have happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenerife_airport_disaster


Wouldn't that have led to an unplaned disaster then?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyway, here's VAS with ATC comms and a mostly-to-scale, partially animated diagram:

NEAR COLLISION between Departing and Taxiing aircraft at JFK
Youtube 9N1gDSZJ5s0
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*things that happen multiple times every single day*
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ahhh 1,000 feet away, or as they call it a near hit.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh look! The source is Daily News
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Delta flight returned to its gate, and its 145 passengers and six crew disembarked, an airline spokesperson said. The flight finally took off Saturday morning, after a 15-hour delay.

The article made it sound as though the DAL flight was the one who followed instructions and was just about to take off and then AAL farked it up and crossed in front of them.  But the fallout sounds like DAL is the one getting the blame...they're the ones with the 15 hour delay and the company issuing a "we're cooperating with the investigation" statement.  I'm assuming here that the 15 hour delay for one airline and not the other is because the delayed one can no longer fly with the planned crew who has to deal w/ the investigation, and they need to get a replacement in place.

Is this a wording thing where the journalist is kinda framing it wrong (in terms of blame) by saying AAL "crossed in front of" DAL, instead of DAL "almost took off into" AAL?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *things that happen multiple times every single day*


Yes?

You have expertise or facts to educate us?

This made the news because it was a Big Deal.

This is why I'll never willingly board a commercial airliner again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WTP 2: ahhh 1,000 feet away, or as they call it a near hit.


Well, when one plane is about to hit the accelerator up to 160+ mph, 1000 feet isn't much.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: TorpedoOrca: *things that happen multiple times every single day*

Yes?

You have expertise or facts to educate us?

This made the news because it was a Big Deal.

This is why I'll never willingly board a commercial airliner again.


If this is the reason you will not board a commercial airliner then I cannot help you. There are so many other reasons you should not be flying right now. Prohibitive safety is not one of them
 
