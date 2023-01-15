 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Toddler wandering around an apartment complex with a loaded handgun is peak Flori*checks notes* Indiana   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The incident took place in Beech Grove, Indiana, which is just outside of Indianapolis.

Of course it did.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in America:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dave Chappelle is a time traveler?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Baby Godfather's had to drop his standards for hitters in this economy.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
points it at himself then pulls the trigger - and only survives because bullets were not in the chamber

The next line:

A diaper-clad boy was seen playing with a loaded gun in an apartment hallway.

Loaded? Unloaded? The truth is out there...somewhere.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This joke also works for:
Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Alaska, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama.....
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In all fairness, Indiana is widely recognized as the Florida of the midwest...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eat The Placenta: points it at himself then pulls the trigger - and only survives because bullets were not in the chamber

The next line:

A diaper-clad boy was seen playing with a loaded gun in an apartment hallway.

Loaded? Unloaded? The truth is out there...somewhere.


Bullets in the magazine, but not in the chamber. So the gun is loaded but it won't fire unless you load a bullet in the chamber, usually by pulling the slide back and working the action of the gun to pull a bullet out of the magazine and into the chamber. After that, the energy from firing the gun will move the slide back and pull up the next bullet. Repeat until empty.

If there HAD been a bullet in the chamber, that video would have been a lot messier.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But still, Florida's special.

Who is "Florida Man"? Desi Lydic Investigates | The Daily Show
Youtube UD9LEPML8uk
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only thing that can stop a grumpy toddler with a gun...
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?


It's typical for toddlers under three with access to guns to kill more Americans every year than terrorists do.

Sure, they look all cute and helpless, but deep down, they're monsters, I tell you. Monsters!
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?


bingo. pretty sure the common trigger pull is 7LBS.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country gets crazier by the day.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: In all fairness, Indiana is widely recognized as the Florida of the midwest...


Pennsyltuckianio.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?


Good ol' Dad went and bought the 2.5 lb trigger kit for his penis pistol because the 5 lb pull was just too much.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Meanwhile, in America:
[Fark user image image 850x1033]


Funny but sad.
When guns are treated as toys for photos like this then the child will grow up thinking that is the norm.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a problem here?  What part of shall NOT be infringed do these people not understand?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Eat The Placenta: points it at himself then pulls the trigger - and only survives because bullets were not in the chamber

The next line:

A diaper-clad boy was seen playing with a loaded gun in an apartment hallway.

Loaded? Unloaded? The truth is out there...somewhere.

Bullets in the magazine, but not in the chamber. So the gun is loaded but it won't fire unless you load a bullet in the chamber, usually by pulling the slide back and working the action of the gun to pull a bullet out of the magazine and into the chamber. After that, the energy from firing the gun will move the slide back and pull up the next bullet. Repeat until empty.

If there HAD been a bullet in the chamber, that video would have been a lot messier.


He pulled the trigger quite a few times before pointing it at himself. If he had actually managed to fire it, it probably would have just hit the wall or ceiling and he would have dropped it. Everyone would have come running out yelling "WHAT THE FARK IS GOING ON??" and at least someone would be waving around their own gun.

I'm not familiar with the M&P but some handguns allow the trigger to move freely with almost no resistance if there's not a round chambered and the hammer is not cocked.

With parents like this, that kid has a hard life ahead. Hopefully he can be adopted into a good family, ideally outside of Indiana.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?


Guess would depend on the gun. And if it's been modified.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in Beech Grove.

/and live in Texas
//yee-haw
///slashies
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?


Depends on how the trigger pull is - which varies by gun model and customization past that
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Junior has chores to do, and watching for groundhogs is well within a toddler's wheelhouse. In an apartment hallway is a wandering a bit far from the job. Better get him an adderall prescription so he sticks to the tasks he's given.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?

bingo. pretty sure the common trigger pull is 7LBS.


5-8 lbs is common for most hanguns. Some police departments mandate an 8 lb pull due to adrenaline pumping in the moment, and 5 lbs would be too easy.

And then there's the Nagant M1895 revolver, which is 12 lbs in single action and 20 lbs in double action.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: Private_Citizen: Meanwhile, in America:
[Fark user image image 850x1033]

Funny but sad.
When guns are treated as toys for photos like this then the child will grow up thinking that is the norm.


Look at those pillows on their couch. When that kid is 17, he's going to be driving an electric truck that has coal burners built into the bed and truck nutz hanging off the back. It's going to have Kickers in the bed that make it sound like a dragster when it accelerates.

This kid is positioned for a life of Hicker-Doodle Dandy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana, huh. I leave this here

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio are the Florida's of the North.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khatores: He pulled the trigger quite a few times before pointing it at himself. If he had actually managed to fire it, it probably would have just hit the wall or ceiling and he would have dropped it.


Well it probably would have smacked him in the face with the recoil, I would think. With a kid that small it might have knocked him out.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kid is lucky he's white
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mugato: I dunno, a toddler can really physically pull a trigger?

Depends on how the trigger pull is - which varies by gun model and customization past that


Well, you know how it is.  You can't tell 'em nothin'.  The killer had a .45;  they want a .45
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's just 2cd amendment defender in training
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One good guy with a gun could have solved this real quick.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love the fact that the ass that has the nerve to call himself this child's father had the nerve to lie about owning a handgun. There's you next Father Of The Year right there.
 
