(KATU)   Betcha can't guess what just washed ashore here in Oregon   (katu.com) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, sperm whale lays, Sperm whale, Fort Stevens State Park, surf  
•       •       •

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby's mom?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
US coasts are like a porn stars face and the whales are, well, you know...
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Severed feet in tennis shoes?
/we've had seven whales wash ashore in the last week here in Jersey
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fetch the dynamite
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
California?

<click>

Nope.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Fetch the dynamite


Do it. Do it do it do it!!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A piece of the Death Star?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lizzo?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

offacue: Subby's mom?


Technically correct is the best kind of correct
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
George Santos has 'sploded many a whale... just ask him!
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop your blubbering everybody. Whales die every day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Love, death and robots really lost something when it came time to produce the second season.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hitler...?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guessed a shoe with a foot in it, but that's nearly the same thing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

2fardownthread: Stop your blubbering everybody. Whales die every day.


*sees location*

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Fetch the dynamite


For those who are part of today's lucky 10,000:


Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8

/Thanks for teaching me about this, Dave Barry.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put another vote down for severed foot

Oh whale.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is the game a foot?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could have heard the insurance claim phone call for this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The exploding whale always makes me think of this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do it.

DO IT ANAKIN.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whale I'll be damned!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: The exploding whale always makes me think of this[Fark user image 425x141]


Idiots.  You do that to a pig they just explode into a swarm of tiny piglets that proceeds to zerg rush you to bone in 15 seconds
 
raygundan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Driver: I wish I could have heard the insurance claim phone call for this one.

[Fark user image image 490x373]


For episode 2 of this new tv series, they should do the little town in France where a breeding population of wallabies has been established since breaking out of a zoo in the '70s... and the mayor has to call insurance companies on behalf of people driving through who "hit a kangaroo in rural France."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the current dispersal method? Backhoe? High pressure water? Trenching machine? Or is someone just going to put up a camera and watch nature go to work?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raygundan: Driver: I wish I could have heard the insurance claim phone call for this one.

[Fark user image image 490x373]

For episode 2 of this new tv series, they should do the little town in France where a breeding population of wallabies has been established since breaking out of a zoo in the '70s... and the mayor has to call insurance companies on behalf of people driving through who "hit a kangaroo in rural France."


Insurance people I've talked to wouldn't even blink.  They'd just investigate the incident as usual, if it was bullshiat they'd figure it out pretty quick, if it wasn't then they'd go looking for reasons to deny it anyway and end up reluctantly paying it most of the time.  Institutionally their sense of humor is non-existent

/exists individually yes - but on the functional entity/industry level not at all
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: What the current dispersal method?


Ideally, use a boat to tow the carcass out to sea and sink it somewhere.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whale_fall
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: What the current dispersal method? Backhoe? High pressure water? Trenching machine? Or is someone just going to put up a camera and watch nature go to work?


sky burial
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raygundan: Driver: I wish I could have heard the insurance claim phone call for this one.

[Fark user image image 490x373]

For episode 2 of this new tv series, they should do the little town in France where a breeding population of wallabies has been established since breaking out of a zoo in the '70s... and the mayor has to call insurance companies on behalf of people driving through who "hit a kangaroo in rural France."


Well, duh, Austria's only a short ways east of France.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just saw two huge sperm wales off the east coast of NZ 3 weeks ago. Didn't get the greatest photos, but it was amazing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

They are the largest animal on the planet with teeth. (the few larger whales are baleen-style sifters with no teeth)

These things dont feed on plankton or krill... they dive 1000 meters and attack the collosal squid. Badass predators.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To the person who hacked my account, I will find you
Edit: No you won't
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*whales
 
nitropissering
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it dysentery?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like a propeller strike:(
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Looks like a propeller strike:(


How did the whale get spinning so fast?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un? the Kracken? Donald Trump? an unexploded whale?
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Kim Jong Un? the Kracken? Donald Trump? an unexploded whale?


The Yamato?  The Titanic?  Godzilla?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Given the recent storms I'd love to spend a few days beachcombing the Pacific coast. Someone is going to happen upon the good-good.
 
