TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Highway 36 in Humboldt County has been closed for days. It's not unusual for Humboldt to be cut off entirely in the winter There are only three road in. 101. 299, and 36.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe its time to update the cleaning schedule?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The mountains on the coast are particularly young, having been recently (in geologic time) uplifted, so they have a lot more eroding to do before they become stable. Thanks to climate change combined with land use, that erosion is happening faster now.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch to the end. This is outside Pescadero. In one of the previous threads, turns out a few Farkers like to hang out there.


Half the road slides down California hill following major storm
Youtube 0vF_NyAgc5U
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Mountainous geography
2. Extreme droughts followed by heavy rain
3. Profit
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: 1. Mountainous geography
2. Extreme droughts followed by heavy rain
3. Profit


4. Lawsuit
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 640x376]

Maybe its time to update the cleaning schedule?


That's just abhorrent, and you know it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 640x376]

Maybe its time to update the cleaning schedule?


It'll never work. Nature abhors a vacuum.
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: 1. Mountainous geography
2. Extreme droughts followed by heavy rain
3. Profit


Literally this. How is this even a question? It's a state literally bisected by the Sierra Nevada, so they're already on a hill to start with. You literally bake the earth dry of any water it usually has for things like trees and whatnot to keep the ground together with their root systems which causes them to die off or severely restrict their roots. And then you get Mother Nature turning the fire hose down at the state which causes a crapload of water that suddenly liquifies the ground it lands on.
 
