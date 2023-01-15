 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   In honor of the anniversary of the 'Miracle on the Hudson', here it is as it unfolded 14 years ago   (abc7ny.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pop Goes The Weasel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've met that guy. He's not that great. You know what a great pilot would have done? Not hit the birds. That's what I do every day. Not hit birds. Where's my ticket to the Grammys?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pop Goes The Weasel: I've met that guy. He's not that great. You know what a great pilot would have done? Not hit the birds. That's what I do every day. Not hit birds. Where's my ticket to the Grammys?


Sure, Carol.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Great movie that highlights the potential shiat show that Sully avoided too.  Brought ALL the receipts.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
14?  JFC
 
