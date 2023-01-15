 Skip to content
Hey you scratched my anchor - snow plow edition
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Tesla and a Toyota 4Runner were involved

Not sure what the Toyota driver's excuse is.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Tesla have state of the art accident avoidance technology or at least tire chains?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife hit a 10 inch wide tree in her 02 4runner last year at 30. All it did was jar her around a bit and put a u shape in the bumper. Toyotas are tanks.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: My wife hit a 10 inch wide tree in her 02 4runner last year at 30. All it did was jar her around a bit and put a u shape in the bumper. Toyotas are tanks.


You do realize that modern cars are DESIGNED to crumple rather than be solid tanks, to keep the driver safe?
In a rigid car, your rib cage becomes the crumple zone.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dang, I just wrote a 1500 word thing about tourists and wasn't even halfway done.
I should start a blog or a podcast.

Short version: we live outside Bend, OR (outside the Sprinter zone) and in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Our towns live off tourism and it's a great living, but fark you. Learn how to drive and how to behave among actual human beings.

/a 30% tip will be added to your shiatty opinion
//we may smile (n/a in Tahoe), but still hate your guts
///Branson, MO is THE perfect place for a vacation year round

Oh yeah, TFA...on my last trip from Tahoe to Bend during a snow storm, ODOT plows were clearing the highway, passing the "don't pass snowplows on the right" signs, and sure enough, the "I have to be at a Tesla charger in 26 minutes" crowd couldn't be bothered with such nuisances.

////It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

