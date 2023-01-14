 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Winter isn't done with us yet   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Scary, California, Tornado, San Francisco Bay Area, Storm, Tropical cyclone, Wind, Weather, Thunderstorm  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most places I've lived it's got a good three months left.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh.
I picked up a snow blower cheap that the guy didn't tighten some bolts on so he bought a new one. I tightened the bolts and it works greats.
I won't get any snow.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Meh.
I picked up a snow blower cheap that the guy didn't tighten some bolts on so he bought a new one. I tightened the bolts and it works greats.
I won't get any snow.


I was fifty when I bought my first snowblower, I think I used it twice that winter, I thought of buying a new one every year after that.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're DOOMED!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've had two dustings so far.  In normal years there'd be about a foot of snow on the ground.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's been a dry January for snow in WI. Some rain though...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Winter isn't done with us yet"
On January 15th?
Holy shiat! Global Freezing!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel spring in the air on the gulf coast.

It's spring.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rain? tornadoes?

You people know nothing of winter.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the Ides of January. The Northern Hemisphere still has quite a bit of winter to go.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Winter is three months long, we are a bit more than three weeks into it...
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really hope not. We usually have had lots of snow by now, but this year I haven't even needed my big coat yet.
 
