It ain't armed robbery if the stapler ain't loaded
11 Comments     (+0 »)
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rule #1 is, the stapler is always loaded.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
betweennapsontheporch.netView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone needs to repeatedly drop a brick on his head with force! And I don't care about him trying to rob Publix because Publix robs me weekly!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Staples would have laughed at him.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We use to have some pretty good staple fights in middle school, with them opened half way
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The note read, "read carefully. I have a gun with me and put the money in the bag," according to police.

Grammar Police are everywhere.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Rule #1 is, the stapler is always loaded.


Rule #2 - Don't point a stapler at anything that you don't want to collate.

Rule #3 - Always know your documents. Don't staple any innocent blank pages or someone else's papers.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
an off-duty officer witnessed him repeatedly dropping a 4-month-old baby in the parking lot of a Miami Walmart.

I'm really going to need to see video for that one.
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tintar: an off-duty officer witnessed him repeatedly dropping a 4-month-old baby in the parking lot of a Miami Walmart.

I'm really going to need to see video for that one.


He does seem like the kind of guy...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And to think of all the time Crockett and Tubbs spent infiltrating that guy's crew and building a case against him.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rob Schneider is getting desperate.
 
