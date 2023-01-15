 Skip to content
(YouTube)   If you plan on committing insurance fraud, please try not to do it on a livestream   (youtube.com) divider line
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd prefer Twitch?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is there some backstory that indicates this was 'insurance fraud'?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
(not that I can imagine what their actual motivation would be!)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean....it would not be the first time a car stalled or the fuel pump went out at a REALLY bad time.

/ I've seen dumber. Like stopping on the tracks at a stoplight
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice headline North Country Trains!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....it would not be the first time a car stalled or the fuel pump went out at a REALLY bad time.

/ I've seen dumber. Like stopping on the tracks at a stoplight


Time of day (3 AM) suggests possible DUI maybe.

If not intentional, it looks to me like the driver came up on the lowering crossing gate, ducked under the first one onto the tracks, then realized he couldn't get through the other side, and now couldn't back up, so he froze up and abandoned the car.
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the record, if you're going to commit insurance fraud, doing it with a train is a really stupid way since they always have right of way meaning you'll get cited for the accident as your fault. In addition to that, most insurance doesn't have a high enough limit to even come close to paying for locomotive damage, cleanup or related property damage since if you derailed a locomotive a ton of other nearby shiat is getting destroyed too.

Basically it's the fastest path to bankruptcy you can get, and heaven help you if the insurance company suspects you did this on purpose to commit insurance fraud.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't commit insurance fraud often, but when I do, I've found that abandoning my car at a railroad crossing on camera generates little evidence and few questions, and gets me an easy payout for a small fraction of what my new car will cost.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tracks are usually elevated above the area round them. With how slow the car rolled onto the tracks, and the way it rolled back at the end, the driver was clearly not braking. The hazard lights were on, but I don't see any light from the third-position brake light.

I think the engine cut out some ways back, and the car happened to roll to a stop, with its momentum exhausted by the slight rise of the trackbed, which also acted as a stable equilibrium to keep the car there.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wxboy: If not intentional, it looks to me like the driver came up on the lowering crossing gate, ducked under the first one onto the tracks, then realized he couldn't get through the other side, and now couldn't back up, so he froze up and abandoned the car.


That crossing guard arm isn't long enough (OR strong enough) to block a vehicle from exiting.
 
