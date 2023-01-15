 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man hit by hammer in downtown Seattle. Maxwell wanted for questioning   (kiro7.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Seattle, Downtown Seattle robbery, Seattle Fire Department medics, Fourth Avenue, Seattle Police Department robbery detectives, King County Jail, Police, life-threatening injuries  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maxwell's Silver Hammer (Remastered 2009)
Youtube mJag19WoAe0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Strange, getting hammered on a weekday afternoon downtown used to be much more fun.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a slippery slope. I mean, sure, it starts innocently enough. Parachute pants. A catchy beat. As much 90s as you can pack into a song.

..But it goes dark very quickly
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I knew that sonofabiatch was up to no good...
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put him in the octopuses garden for a rest
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have been Maxwell. Bang bang he  makes sure his victims are dead.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there any lightning?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another hammer attack?

Conservatives are going to trot out their other joke.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I often catch the bus at that intersection, so that's fun. A lot of addicts hang out there, but they usually don't bother anyone but each other, so I'm guessing this was probably between two of them.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joan was asking a lot of questions...
 
hey Mark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does not approve,,,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mJag19WoAe0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - Maxwell's Silver Hammer [Steve Martin] (HD)
Youtube F__uGshlbOo
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: [media.tenor.com image 220x164]


"Don't hurt em"?  LOL.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when America was punished with this awful cartoon in 1991?

Hammerman 1991 Cartoon Theme
Youtube hmZZG80TmME
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: [Fark user image image 850x1275]


Yes!!!!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mama, Get Your Hammer
Youtube 0SOGwPq_KeQ
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
wait i know this one, it was a gay pickup gone wrong!!
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hammer box
Hammerbox-Trip-
Youtube ZYsH6Q_Um9Q
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"What're you gonna do? Hit me with that hammer?"

quote from man hit with hammer
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: "What're you gonna do? Hit me with that hammer?"

quote from man hit with hammer


never doesn't make me chuckle.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
mustang6g.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First, Paul Pelosi, now this? I guess it's too soon to talk about hammer control.

Tots and Pears.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Peter, Paul and Mary - If I Had A Hammer (1963 performance)
Youtube XxWTDcP9Y5E
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are you certain the perp wasn't playing an AR game on their phone?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Queen - Hammer To Fall (Official Video)
Youtube JU5LMG3WFBw
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Breeders - Divine Hammer (Official Video)
Youtube tUiP5eyx3NM
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The caught the assailant but couldn't arrest him.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.