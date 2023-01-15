 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Newsflash: refineries smell and release noxious pollution   (kob.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Republicans...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: I read that as Republicans...


And yet that would still be accurate.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So does Subby's mom, but that's not news.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It sounds like these are some swell folk that just need to learn about the magic of:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


as the only viable and patriotic alternative to petroleum products.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: solokumba: I read that as Republicans...

And yet that would still be accurate.


I'm losing my touch. I read it as taco bell.
 
clborgia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would worry if a refinery started letting off a sulfur smell since that is a good indication of a H2S leak if they are a sour gas refinery.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Claude Ballse: solokumba: I read that as Republicans...

And yet that would still be accurate.

I'm losing my touch. I read it as taco bell.


If you read 'refineries' as 'taco bell' you're losing your sight, not your touch.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ever wonder what the first ones must have smelled like?

There are YouTube videos of people who have made plastic-to-fuel cookers. There are the "wood-gas" experimenters too, who cook down fire wood to produce fuel. Charcoal producers do basically the same thing. It is yucky, or some more appropriate word.

As bad as the big industrial enterprises might be, their overall emissions, and the stink, must be several orders of magnitude less than they would be if nobody cared.

And I won't go away without reminding everyone that what they should REALLY be afraid of is not the megatons of carcinogens and grime from oil, or the ash and heavy metals from coal. What we really need to be afraid of is miniscule amounts of spent nuclear fuel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Offer not valid in TX where that which you smell is actually RECORD CORPORATE PROFITS.

/that third eyeball is a goof look on you, lil fishy
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

clborgia: I would worry if a refinery started letting off a sulfur smell since that is a good indication of a H2S leak if they are a sour gas refinery.


As someone with a sensitive nose, they all smell like sulfur.  How can you tell when there is a leak, versus a normal refinery smell?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The smell is so you know the poison is working.
 
