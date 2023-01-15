 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 New Orleans)   Woman pushing groceries down shoulder of Louisiana Highway 1 gets accidentally "bumped" by driver. Caring driver reports incident to sheriff's office. Woman gets arrested. Then it get sad   (fox8live.com) divider line
57
    More: Sad, Death, Crime, Cheryl Dufrene, Criminal law, Disease, autopsy report, Sheriff, Constable  
•       •       •

1885 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bslim

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.

Freedom sucks, doesn't it?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes

Officials say Dufrene was being housed and treated in the medical unit of the correctional complex for an undisclosed medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive, officials say

Investigators found no evidence of foul play

Uh-huh. Now tell us the one about the Agonian maid and the oversexed baron.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the driver said she would call 911 to report the incident, authorities say Dufrene told her not to, asking only for $10 to replace the groceries in the cart. The driver handed her the money and Dufrene reportedly walked away.

Fark user imageView Full Size


if that helpful citizen hadn't call the cops, no one would be dead.

/if you have a problem and call the cops, you now have two problems
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.


I know!  This is totally messed up.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....


Canning the cops is not a good deed.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: damageddude: Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....

Canning the cops is not a good deed.


Calling! Damn.

Anyway, want to help? Offer the woman a ride. Anyone pushing a shopping cart down the side of a highway clearly needs the type of help police do not provide.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything that cops can't fark up?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live in a horrifying, wicked country.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Bslim

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.

Freedom sucks, doesn't it?


WHAT "freedom"?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive, officials say.

Uh... if she was in the medical unit why wasn't she found by medical personnel?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is yet another example of why I will never step foot in LA, AR, AL, SC, TN or TX. And GA is "Atlanta only". These states all function differently from the rest of the USA. Besides the general Antebellum/Jim Crow mindset they think never ended, you can do nothing wrong, end up dead, and nobody will give a shiat.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Dorner was right!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.


America's Funniest Home Videos Theme 1990
Youtube CEuRWLgWMjo
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and if the cops did not check up on her, and she died at home, you would still blame the cops....
and then yes, they would be responsible for not checking up on her.

so who here wanted her to go home, die alone, and be found when they sell her house,
or call the cops for a bad smell ?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: and if the cops did not check up on her, and she died at home, you would still blame the cops....
and then yes, they would be responsible for not checking up on her.

so who here wanted her to go home, die alone, and be found when they sell her house,
or call the cops for a bad smell ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: mcmnky: damageddude: Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....

Canning the cops is not a good deed.

Calling! Damn.


Caning the police could be fun.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: and if the cops did not check up on her, and she died at home, you would still blame the cops....
and then yes, they would be responsible for not checking up on her.

so who here wanted her to go home, die alone, and be found when they sell her house,
or call the cops for a bad smell ?


✋🏻
die at home or in jail?

hmmm...
hmmmmmmmm...
hmmm...
hmmmm...
 
Monual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpopular opinion:  No one did anything wrong here.

Driver bumps into woman.  Is concerned about woman's health.  Offers to provide assistance; gives money to replace cost of groceries lost.

Driver then reports incident to police.  This is the smart thing to do. Imagine how it would look to prosecutors and (perhaps more relevant to the driver) insurance claims adjusters if the driver hadn't reported the incident.  Imagine how it would look to everyone if the woman who has bumped into had changed her mind and called the police after all.  Then all of fark would be calling the driver a stupid person who tried to hide her bad driving.

Finally, the police, in trying to check on the woman's welfare, find out she has an active warrant.  They have no choice but to arrest her.  The fact that she was a victim in an unfortunate incident doesn't shield her from the consequences of her previous criminal activities.

And yeah, the stress of being incarcerated probably caused her heart to give out sooner that it was going to, but likely by only a matter of weeks.  The police are not to blame for that.

Sad story all around, but there's no one to blame for what happened.  It just happened and had a sad outcome.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Christopher Dorner was right!


He killed the families of cops. That is not right. Not their fault they were cops crotch fruit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: WTP 2: and if the cops did not check up on her, and she died at home, you would still blame the cops....
and then yes, they would be responsible for not checking up on her.

so who here wanted her to go home, die alone, and be found when they sell her house,
or call the cops for a bad smell ?

✋🏻
die at home or in jail?

hmmm...
hmmmmmmmm...
hmmm...
hmmmm...


If only there were a third option, some place a potentially injured person could go to get checked out...

Meh
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....


I'm don't know how much money you can get for 2 donated kidneys and a liver from a 60 year old woman...

But those cops do.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious what her felony theft charge is/was.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: When the driver said she would call 911 to report the incident, authorities say Dufrene told her not to, asking only for $10 to replace the groceries in the cart. The driver handed her the money and Dufrene reportedly walked away.

[Fark user image image 850x840]

if that helpful citizen hadn't call the cops, no one would be dead.

/if you have a problem and call the cops, you now have two problems


They removed "Protect and Serve" from every single squad car in the county a few years ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm curious what her felony theft charge is/was.


The way this country operates, it wouldn't surprise me if it was food.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my county*
 
Fissile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:

if that helpful citizen hadn't call the cops, no one would be dead.


Yes, but the motorist had to be at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
dustman81
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Giant Clown Shoe: When the driver said she would call 911 to report the incident, authorities say Dufrene told her not to, asking only for $10 to replace the groceries in the cart. The driver handed her the money and Dufrene reportedly walked away.

[Fark user image image 850x840]

if that helpful citizen hadn't call the cops, no one would be dead.

/if you have a problem and call the cops, you now have two problems

They removed "Protect and Serve" from every single squad car in the county a few years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

King Something: ...from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes

Officials say Dufrene was being housed and treated in the medical unit of the correctional complex for an undisclosed medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive, officials say

Investigators found no evidence of foul play

Uh-huh. Now tell us the one about the Agonian maid and the oversexed baron.


Gigantic woman dies on a medical unit while being treated for medical condition. Yup, sure sounds like they shot her for the random theft warrant, and certainly weren't trying to help her with whatever untreated medical conditions she had.

Man, people are getting delusional.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Peter von Nostrand: I'm curious what her felony theft charge is/was.

The way this country operates, it wouldn't surprise me if it was food.


Me, too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

puffy999: Peter von Nostrand: I'm curious what her felony theft charge is/was.

The way this country operates, it wouldn't surprise me if it was food.


Felony theft in Louisiana is $1000 or more, so it would have to be a lot of food.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not a cop hater like so many others here.
But even I know you dont rat on someone unless it for a really good reason like in they are walking around with a gun or running around with explosives strapped to their back .

Or its your ex
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.


so, it sucks balls, but aren't these the laws of your country?  which thing should be different?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess that it's easy to trick or intimidate a lone woman into doing so, but you are under no obligation to identify yourself to the police.  If you aren't suspected of a crime they can keep their stupid questions to themselves.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monual: Unpopular opinion:  No one did anything wrong here.

Driver bumps into woman.  Is concerned about woman's health.  Offers to provide assistance; gives money to replace cost of groceries lost.

Driver then reports incident to police.  This is the smart thing to do. Imagine how it would look to prosecutors and (perhaps more relevant to the driver) insurance claims adjusters if the driver hadn't reported the incident.  Imagine how it would look to everyone if the woman who has bumped into had changed her mind and called the police after all.  Then all of fark would be calling the driver a stupid person who tried to hide her bad driving.

Finally, the police, in trying to check on the woman's welfare, find out she has an active warrant.  They have no choice but to arrest her.  The fact that she was a victim in an unfortunate incident doesn't shield her from the consequences of her previous criminal activities.

And yeah, the stress of being incarcerated probably caused her heart to give out sooner that it was going to, but likely by only a matter of weeks.  The police are not to blame for that.

Sad story all around, but there's no one to blame for what happened.  It just happened and had a sad outcome.


This must be your first 'cop thread',.....next, ask who they call when their house gets broken into or their car stolen.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.

so, it sucks balls, but aren't these the laws of your country?  which thing should be different?


People minding their own farking business.
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Lady J: Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.

so, it sucks balls, but aren't these the laws of your country?  which thing should be different?

People minding their own farking business.


And getting sued for hit and run.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I guess that it's easy to trick or intimidate a lone woman into doing so, but you are under no obligation to identify yourself to the police.  If you aren't suspected of a crime they can keep their stupid questions to themselves.


In most states it is illegal to walk down a freeway/highway/interstate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look. If you think it is okay to run wants and warrants on someone who hasn't done jack all. Maybe. You are the worst.  But. I'll never know.

Show me your papers. 1980s.

2023. Damn right. Show your papers.

I've officially lived too long.
I'm done.
fark this place.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alex10294: King Something: ...from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes

Officials say Dufrene was being housed and treated in the medical unit of the correctional complex for an undisclosed medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive, officials say

Investigators found no evidence of foul play

Uh-huh. Now tell us the one about the Agonian maid and the oversexed baron.

Gigantic woman dies on a medical unit while being treated for medical condition. Yup, sure sounds like they shot her for the random theft warrant, and certainly weren't trying to help her with whatever untreated medical conditions she had.

Man, people are getting delusional.


Getting?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge. Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.


So... you're saying that you rather have cops selectively choosing to not pursue outstanding warrants?

/What could possibly go wrong?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mcmnky: damageddude: Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office

No good deed ....

Canning the cops is not a good deed.


I don't know, there are some days that I crave Spam.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Fark, so I'll go with the driver should face murder charges for accidentally hitting someone who happened to have a felony warrant out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Monual: Unpopular opinion:  No one did anything wrong here.

Driver bumps into woman.  Is concerned about woman's health.  Offers to provide assistance; gives money to replace cost of groceries lost.

Driver then reports incident to police.  This is the smart thing to do. Imagine how it would look to prosecutors and (perhaps more relevant to the driver) insurance claims adjusters if the driver hadn't reported the incident.  Imagine how it would look to everyone if the woman who has bumped into had changed her mind and called the police after all.  Then all of fark would be calling the driver a stupid person who tried to hide her bad driving.

Finally, the police, in trying to check on the woman's welfare, find out she has an active warrant.  They have no choice but to arrest her. The fact that she was a victim in an unfortunate incident doesn't shield her from the consequences of her previous criminal activities.

And yeah, the stress of being incarcerated probably caused her heart to give out sooner that it was going to, but likely by only a matter of weeks.  The police are not to blame for that.

Sad story all around, but there's no one to blame for what happened.  It just happened and had a sad outcome.


LOL fark off.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Monual: Unpopular opinion:  No one did anything wrong here.

Driver bumps into woman.  Is concerned about woman's health.  Offers to provide assistance; gives money to replace cost of groceries lost.

Driver then reports incident to police.  This is the smart thing to do. Imagine how it would look to prosecutors and (perhaps more relevant to the driver) insurance claims adjusters if the driver hadn't reported the incident.  Imagine how it would look to everyone if the woman who has bumped into had changed her mind and called the police after all.  Then all of fark would be calling the driver a stupid person who tried to hide her bad driving.

Finally, the police, in trying to check on the woman's welfare, find out she has an active warrant.  They have no choice but to arrest her. The fact that she was a victim in an unfortunate incident doesn't shield her from the consequences of her previous criminal activities.

And yeah, the stress of being incarcerated probably caused her heart to give out sooner that it was going to, but likely by only a matter of weeks.  The police are not to blame for that.

Sad story all around, but there's no one to blame for what happened.  It just happened and had a sad outcome.

LOL fark off.


We know, you think cops shouldn't arrest people with warrants.  Why?  Who the fark knows, but anyone with that kind of thinking is dumb as fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alex10294: C18H27NO3: Lady J: Bslim: "Wanting to ensure Dufrene was truly not injured, the woman then reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
Deputies say they made contact with Dufrene, who reiterated that she was okay, and was hesitant to provide her full name.
Once she told officials her name, deputies found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony theft charge.
Dufrene was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant. She died six days later."

Wow, just, wow. What a f*cking garbage pile of a country.

so, it sucks balls, but aren't these the laws of your country?  which thing should be different?

People minding their own farking business.

And getting sued for hit and run.


Vehicular manslaughter, is the phrase you are looking for
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Excelsior: So... you're saying that you rather have cops selectively choosing to not pursue outstanding warrants?

/What could possibly go wrong?


Then have check points.  And also just go ahead and put cops in bar parking lots.
shiat. I'm not even being sarcastic.  Now that I think about it.
Let also go to every job and run IDs.
And let's run IDs at grocery stores.
And let's all agree to FBI software on all our boxs.
🤷‍♂
As an old POS. I'd love a police state.
And let's start busting all the illegals working EVERY WHERE.  fark it.

All that said.
Why not just be USSR 2.9?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never call the cops.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This is Fark, so I'll go with the driver should face murder charges for accidentally hitting someone who happened to have a felony warrant out.


So you think it's okay to hit people with a car? Nice.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.