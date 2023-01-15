 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Girl injured, but gun reportedly safe and sound   (wmur.com) divider line
47
    More: Murica, Firearm, Gun, 6-year-old girl, Projectile, Black-and-white films, Time, Constable, West Main Street  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wonder how many folks will RTFA?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?


There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget gun safety classes, what Murica rally needs is mandatory gun cleaning classes.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?


I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.


Girl injured due to negligent discharge of weapon.

The fact that it was a Rube Goldberg-like way to the injury doesn't change the basic fact of it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunfire woke a rat and he sicced his trained turtles on her?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x279]


gigitty?? waha?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder how drunk Dad was.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

invictus2: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x279]

gigitty?? waha?


Here she is 40+ years later.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.


I see that's been covered.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.


Okay, clearly it was at least a couple people.  You want to enlighten us about what details from the article you felt was important?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There should be a recall on these accidentally discharging firearms.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?


Dude was negligent with a gun and his gross negligence resulted in the harming of his kid. It wasn't an accident. It was gross negligence. This shiat is why most people shouldn't have guns.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.


Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should permanently lose his right to own guns. He's not a "responsible" gun owner. Charge him with child neglect, he doesn't need to even go to jail he just needs to receive his felony and have his guns confiscated for eternity.
 
Shryke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.

Okay, clearly it was at least a couple people.  You want to enlighten us about what details from the article you felt was important?


I can: your mom? Whore.

/just teasing
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.


Also: Don't store it loaded.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, just no.  Daddy f*rked up by the numbers and should pay a societal price for it.  Like losing all his firearms forever and ever.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, six year olds should only be given UNLOADED  firearms to play with.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: There should be a recall on these accidentally discharging firearms.


Accidently Discharging Firearms is the name of my Nirvana cover band.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.

Okay, clearly it was at least a couple people.  You want to enlighten us about what details from the article you felt was important?


for me, it was dad's piss poor handling of a loaded firearm. IMHO people should lose their gun totin' rights for stuff like this.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ace in your face: He should permanently lose his right to own guns. He's not a "responsible" gun owner. Charge him with child neglect, he doesn't need to even go to jail he just needs to receive his felony and have his guns confiscated for eternity.


....or until the Supreme Court rules that taking guns away from felons is unconstitutional, whichever happens first.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Empty guns don't go off in homes, you need to make sure your weapons are safe at all times," Capt. Timothy Ames at the Tilton Fire Department said.

Yes, read the entire article.  Daddy f*rked up.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?


I'm not going to
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was Tilton, at 5:00pm with his family about him.  If you know anything about Tilton, this is code for he was drunk, and his wife and kids were pissing him off, so he needed to exert his manly right to control them.  Hell, I'd suspect is was my brother in law, but he doesn't live in Tilton and his kids are too old.  But, I'm not entirely ruling him out.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So glad we went to constitutional carry, morans like this can conceal carry without needing a permit.

Glad the girl is ok.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How incompetent does one need to be to not eject the magazine and THEN clear the chamber?

Clearly incompetent enough that they probably should not own a gun.

/ I understand that you need to pull the trigger on some models (some Glock and some Springfield come to mind as examples) after you twist the take-down lever but...why are you not pointing the gun in a safe direction whilst you do that?

// Hot Take: "Glock" is Austrian for "Trash"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shryke: I May Be Crazy But...: mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.

Okay, clearly it was at least a couple people.  You want to enlighten us about what details from the article you felt was important?

I can: your mom? Whore.

/just teasing


How dare you, sir?  Never before have I heard such a terrible thing said about those proud ladies of the night!

/She's actually a wonderful woman, and generally find yo momma jokes amusing.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I May Be Crazy But...: mistahtom: TwowheelinTim: mistahtom: Wonder how many folks will RTFA?

There wasn't much to read. What was it three or four short paragraphs?

I wanna see how many folks read the details of the article.

Okay, clearly it was at least a couple people.  You want to enlighten us about what details from the article you felt was important?

for me, it was dad's piss poor handling of a loaded firearm. IMHO people should lose their gun totin' rights for stuff like this.


The fun part is, that's really all anyone is asking for. "If you're irresponsible or a proven danger to other people, you lose your guns."

The sad part is, the conservatives will object to this until they either lose or it's politically expedient. Then when the dam finally breaks, they'll use the resulting laws to disarm people they don't like and want to victimize.
 
jmr61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.


WTF am I going to do with an unloaded gun?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, I forgot to mention... Nothing good comes of being at home after 5:00 pm.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How incompetent does one need to be to not eject the magazine and THEN clear the chamber?

Clearly incompetent enough that they probably should not own a gun.

/ I understand that you need to pull the trigger on some models (some Glock and some Springfield come to mind as examples) after you twist the take-down lever but...why are you not pointing the gun in a safe direction whilst you do that?

// Hot Take: "Glock" is Austrian for "Trash"


Hint: Most are US-made (headquarters in Atlanta).

The one time I had a weapon discharge on me unexpectedly was similar to the above. Someone handed me an automatic and magazine separately. I failed to clear the chamber before loading and a round went down range when I put the mag home.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I was washing my car and it accidentally started up and ran over my son.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.


Yeah, not a gun owner, but it seems like storing a gun with a round in the chamber is pretty stupid.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, article says the guy was taking out his gun "to clean" (which had to have been put away loaded) when the gun discharged. So dipshiat cleans a loaded gun. We're just unfortunate that he didn't blow himself away.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jmr61: NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.

WTF am I going to do with an unloaded gun?


Load it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.

WTF am I going to do with an unloaded gun?


If you REALLY think you're going to need it quickly....store a gun in Condition 3. Condition 3 is rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber. If you've got a revolver...put an empty cylinder under the hammer.

/ Before John Browning invented the Colt Auto-loading method (yeah...he invented a lot of things whilst working for Colt), the empty cylinder under the hammer thing was how anyone who did not want to shoot themselves carried a revolver
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CaptSS: invictus2: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x279]

gigitty?? waha?

Here she is 40+ years later.

[Fark user image 800x1120]


seen worse
/ didn't due worse
/ who am I kidding. moves into fetal position rocks back and  forth cries quietly into the late night
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get out as soon as you can (if you make it) sweety.
They take that live free or die shiate serious.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The girl was not injured by bullet debris. She was injured by chair debris. Yet, is anyone calling for chair legislation? Checkmate, Libbies!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.


Also: Prove the weapon safe when you handle it.

Also: Always point the weapon in a safe direction.

Also: Stop excusing reckless behaviour as an accident. This was 100% preventable. Dad deserves to go to jail and should never be allowed to own a firearm.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: iheartscotch: How incompetent does one need to be to not eject the magazine and THEN clear the chamber?

Clearly incompetent enough that they probably should not own a gun.

/ I understand that you need to pull the trigger on some models (some Glock and some Springfield come to mind as examples) after you twist the take-down lever but...why are you not pointing the gun in a safe direction whilst you do that?

// Hot Take: "Glock" is Austrian for "Trash"

Hint: Most are US-made (headquarters in Atlanta).

The one time I had a weapon discharge on me unexpectedly was similar to the above. Someone handed me an automatic and magazine separately. I failed to clear the chamber before loading and a round went down range when I put the mag home.


Most brands have a U.S. plant or facility because it's easier to make (read: assemble) them here than it is to ship them in from elsewhere.

That....sounds like a malfunction. I know that some brands make sure that the striker does not go all the way back until the trigger is pulled to avoid that exact problem.

/ I still say that "Glock" is Austrian for "Trash"
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are 4 main categories of human neglect:

Physical Neglect. The failure to provide necessary food, clothing, and shelter; inappropriate or lack of supervision.

Medical Neglect. The failure to provide necessary medical or mental health treatment.

Educational Neglect. The failure to educate a child or to provide for special education needs.

Emotional Neglect. The failure to meet a child's emotional needs and provide psychosocial support.

This father failed on all 4 counts. This is child negligence.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jmr61: NeoCortex42: Herr Flick's Revenge: TwowheelinTim: The weapon was not accidentally discharged. It was NEGLIGENTLY discharged.

Keep your fricking finger off the farking trigger morons!
I'm not police, military or anybody who routinely handles a firearm and I know this.

Also: Don't store it loaded.

WTF am I going to do with an unloaded gun?


Tilton, home of the outlet malls.  Farking shoppers EVERYWHERE!  Constant vigilance!
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah punk, you see in all the excitement I can't remember if I fired five shots or six.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.