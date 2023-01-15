 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Japanese airline passengers do the right thing when told to exit their plane after a bomb threat, shock the uncivilized world   (news.com.au) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Called upon mecha beasts to fght the problem?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is satire, right?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You have 90 seconds to evacuate a plane in the event of an emergency."

What do you do?

Fix the cable, then shoot the hostage.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damnit, this is 'Murica and if they tell me there's a bomb threat on my airplane, I'm gonna say it's the deep state bullsheet, and my freedumbs say I'm entitled to be blowed up iff'n I wants to.
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On Spirit Airlines, they charge extra for the ride down the inflatable slide.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Actually this is completely expected in any circumstance on the planet.

Firstly, if somebody tells you there's a bomb on the plane are you going to stay out and demand snacks?

Secondly, as explained in the above book, decades of disaster science have demonstrated that humans are overwhelmingly orderly and kind in the face of adverse emergencies. Zombie movies and disaster movies are stories made to sell tickets. Real life people help one another get off the plane.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They didn't clean up before they left?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I say we become more Japanese like in culture too!  More suicide for honor!  Also near 100% conviction rates.  And xenophobia.  And used panty dispensers.

What's the Japanese solution to those experiencing homelessness?

Seriously, we need more honor suicides.  And 100% conviction rates.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Damnit, this is 'Murica and if they tell me there's a bomb threat on my airplane, I'm gonna say it's the deep state bullsheet, and my freedumbs say I'm entitled to be blowed up iff'n I wants to.


The point of TFA isn't that they left in an orderly manner (or left at all), but that they didn't take bags and luggage with them when they left.

Considering that between clothes, electronics, medications and medical equipment, and the luggage itself, that bag could amount to an entire paycheck or more.  So I completely understand why people would not want to leave their luggage behind in case the airplane actually is on fire.
 
donutjim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Not a 'buh', a bomb!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I say we become more Japanese like in culture too!  More suicide for honor!  Also near 100% conviction rates.  And xenophobia.  And used panty dispensers.

What's the Japanese solution to those experiencing homelessness?

Seriously, we need more honor suicides.  And 100% conviction rates.


I agree! The CEO of CONED should have taken one for the team!

the engineers who build the New Orleans Levy should also have taken one for the team!

Also the the CEO of Experian, Transunion should take one for the team!

They all brought dishonor and shame.

But instead, lets try punishing them with 50M bonuses, golden parachutes, etc, what could go wrong?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Badmoodman: Damnit, this is 'Murica and if they tell me there's a bomb threat on my airplane, I'm gonna say it's the deep state bullsheet, and my freedumbs say I'm entitled to be blowed up iff'n I wants to.

The point of TFA isn't that they left in an orderly manner (or left at all), but that they didn't take bags and luggage with them when they left.

Considering that between clothes, electronics, medications and medical equipment, and the luggage itself, that bag could amount to an entire paycheck or more.  So I completely understand why people would not want to leave their luggage behind in case the airplane actually is on fire.


Well, it would get cremated with them , pity they can't take it into the afterlife with them. If you can't afford that, you should not be flying.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I find it sad that something as pedestrian as common sense, and politeness are being treated with amazement and unusual. These are dark times.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
American passengers are more of threat to airline safety than terrorists.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that's because it was just a bomb threat, they knew they were getting their stuff back. If your plane is on fire you're sh*t is going up in flames unless you grab it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: NM Volunteer: Badmoodman: Damnit, this is 'Murica and if they tell me there's a bomb threat on my airplane, I'm gonna say it's the deep state bullsheet, and my freedumbs say I'm entitled to be blowed up iff'n I wants to.

The point of TFA isn't that they left in an orderly manner (or left at all), but that they didn't take bags and luggage with them when they left.

Considering that between clothes, electronics, medications and medical equipment, and the luggage itself, that bag could amount to an entire paycheck or more.  So I completely understand why people would not want to leave their luggage behind in case the airplane actually is on fire.

Well, it would get cremated with them , pity they can't take it into the afterlife with them. If you can't afford that, you should not be flying.


So poor people shouldn't travel or leave the manors?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear Japan,
Can we borrow some of those socially-enforced rigid rules for polite living in America?
Because springer and chaw isn't working, apparently.
 
silverjets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Could the put any more videos and photos completely unrelated to the article on that page?   When I watched the video of them singing "Hey Hey Goodbye" I thought it was weird that a bunch of airline passengers were willing to sit there singing while the plane blows up.
 
