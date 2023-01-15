 Skip to content
(CNN)   Millennials have discovered flip phones   (cnn.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh, no.  Millenials got to experience them first.

/I am one, just barely.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Discovered?  Millennials were in high school and college when flip phones first came out.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby is old.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have some friends in their early twenties that have had flip phones for quite a while.
They're usually rugged, have big replaceable batteries, and great reception.
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My favorite phone ever was my Motorola RAZR.  Easiest to speak, easiest to carry. If they released an identical footprint with a touchscreen, I would be tempted.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My first cellphone was a Motorola with a green screen and I got it first year of college. I was born in 86 so I'm an older Millennial.
 
