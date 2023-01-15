 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Well, when I was a kid I had to walk miles through the snow to get to school. Then we'd sit on a stump to do our ciphering and reading. After looking for poison ivy and doing tick checks we were free to walk home   (nj.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, High school, school program's preschoolers, Teacher, Forest kindergarten, growing number of other nature, forest schools, School types, Nature schools  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 2:26 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Congrats, now you have lice.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this another George Santos speech?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And even if you loose half your class to a week of -40 blizzards its only 2-4 year olds, they're still so new you're barely more attached to them then the latest netflix series you were watching but they killed.  Besides its fun to make more of them any ways.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My ancestors didn't spend thousands of years perfecting shelter and controlling fire for me to spit on their graves by spending time outside.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.