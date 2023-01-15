 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   After FOUR failed murder trials, 7 years in jail, and a judge finding the former prosecutor was being "vindictive" by bring charges in a related case, new DA drops all charges against a Baltimore man who was shot by cops because of mistaken identity   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Police, Keith Davis Jr., Jury, Criminal justice, Constable, Judge, Crime, Police brutality  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 2:14 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't get shot at by cops.
 
GrumpyOldFool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, he's black, right?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FOP backed Republican campaign to get the state attorney impeached in 3... 2... 1...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Don't get shot at by cops.


The bar for getting shot at by cops these days is pretty low.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Previous prosecutor learned everything she knows about law talking on Judge Judy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, this is the previous prosecutor
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrumpyOldFool: So, he's black, right?


Pretty much everyone involved here is.

I feel for the victim's family. Even if a miracle happened and somebody spoke up on who the shooter was, it is unlikely anything could be done.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Don't get shot at by cops.


This is the problem of being caught up in cops executing a cover up.  This dude's life has been wrecked by cops and their enabling prosecutors who don't care who they trample to protect incompetent cops.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What was the vote on his 4 trials?  1-11, or 11-1? RTFA - two convictions, 2 deadlocks. Overturned. Guilty of being a criminal in possession of a firearm.

/Sure, let him go because you were unfair to him at trial, but there's no one to like in this story.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And the prosecutor who wrecked this guy's life is under indictment herself.  She seems a tad ethically challenged.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/baltimore-city-state-s-attorney-marilyn-mosby-facing-perjury-and-false-mortgage
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Don't get shot at by cops.


Thanks Captain Killjoy, there goes my Sunday evening.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why even though the former State's Attorney freed the man who was falsely convicted of murdering his HS ex-girlfriend that led to the Serial podcast, people were skeptical of her motives.

The problem with Baltimore copes isn't that they're full of MAGAts, it's just that they're completely corrupt.  See Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.