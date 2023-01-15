 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Chinese troops humiliated by India at their disputed Himalayan border ..in a fight that used rocks, sticks and metal pipes   (news.com.au) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 1:51 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My understanding is that neither side is providing much live ammo or allowing the troops who have it there to use it. It's meant to be a roadblock (for now) and not a desirable station to be assigned.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rock
Paper
Ow! No fair!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China is trying to expand everywhere - mostly my claiming the land or water they're stealing was theirs all along. When you push that many fronts, it's inevitable someone will push back.
/I'm waiting for China to annex North Korea. Honestly, I think that's one case where the lives of the locals would Improve.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit, India. Throw the rocks directly AT the Chinese. Stop trying to bounce them off the ground.

/crickets
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

No really is this a late story on the incident a few weeks ago or something new?
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, it's just my experience of life, but I would never try to riot against an Indian. They know all the tricks. Gandhi was a surprising revolutionary for a reason - don't think Indians are peaceniks. They know how to brawl.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Kung fu is back in the training schedule, damn it!"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think we should continue to de-escalate war until all wars are fought by the actual political leaders of nations, armed with large cotton sweatsocks filled with dogshait.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: China is trying to expand everywhere - mostly my claiming the land or water they're stealing was theirs all along. When you push that many fronts, it's inevitable someone will push back.
/I'm waiting for China to annex North Korea. Honestly, I think that's one case where the lives of the locals would Improve.


Won't happen.
For the same reason Beijing hates the idea of Korean unification.
The PRC wants their ethnic Koreans to look across the border and see a shiat-show so they appreciate how good their lives are.
Cruelty in Best Korea serves Beijing's interests.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: I think we should continue to de-escalate war until all wars are fought by the actual political leaders of nations, armed with large cotton sweatsocks filled with dogshait.


Canada has legalized duelling since 2017.

/ Just saying.
// and kind of hoping parliamentary figures challenge each other. I really want it to start
/// socks full of poop sound like a more elegant weapon, for a more civilized age...
 
JAYoung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Practicing for World War IV.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's nice that they decided to skip nuclear war and go directly to sticks and stones.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Practicing for World War IV.


Doh!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: I think we should continue to de-escalate war until all wars are fought by the actual political leaders of nations, armed with large cotton sweatsocks filled with dogshait.


I wanna watch !
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: I mean, it's just my experience of life, but I would never try to riot against an Indian. They know all the tricks. Gandhi was a surprising revolutionary for a reason - don't think Indians are peaceniks. They know how to brawl.


Every non violent protest was backed up with violence. The non violence is promoted by governments in order to weaken protests.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's an outtake from the end scene of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just before the fight, snapping was reportedly heard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Dammit, India. Throw the rocks directly AT the Chinese. Stop trying to bounce them off the ground.

/crickets


Wicket!
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Practicing for World War IV.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

starsrift: Canada has legalized duelling since 2017.


This is not true.  It is no longer illegal to challenge someone to a duel.  You can utter the words.  Progressing beyond that enters into all sorts of areas other laws already handle just fine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Just before the fight, snapping was reportedly heard

[Fark user image 450x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Slackers.   Rwandans massacred a half-million of their countrymen in justg a few months using only machetes.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: jso2897: I think we should continue to de-escalate war until all wars are fought by the actual political leaders of nations, armed with large cotton sweatsocks filled with dogshait.

I wanna watch !


I'd pay $20 to see Biden and Putin go at it with socks full of dog shiat (old and hard or fresh and stinky?). You could probably pay down the national debt by a considerable amount that way. Zelenskyy vs Putin would be a massacre thorough turding.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: My understanding is that neither side is providing much live ammo or allowing the troops who have it there to use it. It's meant to be a roadblock (for now) and not a desirable station to be assigned.


That's my understanding also... from reading the article

A 1996 agreement between New Delhi and Beijing forbids the use of firearms during border skirmishes.

No firearms but doesn't say anything about running them over in a truck
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.